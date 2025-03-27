New four-lane highway for Essequibo Coast soon

–President Ali announces, outlines plan to boost trade, further market the Cinderella county

Before the end of 2025, the government of Guyana will propose a design for the reconstruction of a new four-lane highway along the Essequibo Coast, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

Addressing scores of residents in region two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) at an event on Wednesday, President Ali noted that the new throughway will complement the rapid growth of the region.

“While this year we focused heavily on community road and community infrastructure, one of the plans that we have that will commence before the end of this year is the design and rebuilding of this highway into a four- lane highway,” the Head of State said.

Aside from this, resident can look forward to the Charity waterfront development which will see the expansion of trade.

He noted too that the government is ‘actively’ working to procure an additional ferry to ply the Parika to Essequibo route.

“[You will see] direct trade to the Caribbean, direct movement of products, logistics, storage, tourism. We will invest in a cold freeze value chain, storage for crops, for agro-processing, for packaging, and, of course, specialized storage facility will be part of that development to support our farmers in Essequibo and in the Pomeroon,” the President explained.

MARKETING PLAN

Meanwhile, to further boost the Cinderella county’s economy, a marketing plan to promote tourism will be developed.

This will go hand in hand with the government’s plans to boost trade, support farmers and the region’s overall economy.

“Because as you know, there are several resorts that are being built, new hotels, more rooms already on weekend… we are out of rooms in this region,” he said.

These investments, he noted, are a continuation of the government’s plans to enhance the region.

Over the last four years, the government the President disclosed has spent some $100 Billon in the region.