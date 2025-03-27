Improved, easier access to crucial legal services for Essequibo residents

with commissioning of $447.8M Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority

RESIDENTS of Region Two now have improved access to legal services with the commissioning of a $447.8 million Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority Sub-Registry building in Suddie, Essequibo Coast.

Previously, the registry operated from the ground floor of the Suddie High Court. The newly constructed three-storey facility is equipped with modern amenities, including air-conditioned offices, an elevator, designated parking, and a secure storage vault for critical documents. Additionally, the building features a residential space for the authority’s manager.

GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT TO JUSTICE

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali highlighted the government’s commitment to expanding access to justice as a fundamental aspect of national development.

He emphasised that legal accessibility plays a crucial role in fostering economic growth, private sector expansion, and the protection of citizens’ rights.

“If public enterprise expands in isolation, it does not create an enabling environment for growth and development,” President Ali stated. “That is why our government is ensuring that justice is accessible to all, through the construction of modern courtrooms and legal facilities.”

The President also underscored the government’s efforts to modernise the legal sector, which includes constructing and rehabilitating multiple courtrooms, as well as appointing additional judges, magistrates, and legal officers.

He urged Essequibians to recognise the rapid progress taking place and assured them that the initiatives align with a long-term vision established even before the 2020 elections.

“Guyana cannot afford inefficiencies in justice. Justice must be swift, modern, and responsive to the needs of the people,” he added.

President Ali further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that legal services remain accessible to vulnerable groups, including abused women and the underprivileged.

EQUAL ACCESS TO LEGAL SERVICES

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, emphasised that the new facility will provide Region Two residents with the same level of legal services as those available in Georgetown.

“This building will offer crucial services, particularly for commercial transactions. All modern services provided in Georgetown will now be available right here,” Minister Nandlall stated.

He noted that the facility is expected to handle thousands of transactions annually and is part of the government’s broader plan to decentralise essential services across the country.

Chairman of the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority, Ramesh Seebarran, hailed the commissioning as a historic milestone for Region Two. He recalled the longstanding space constraints faced by the registry and credited Attorney General Nandlall and the Ministry of Public Works for ensuring the completion of the state-of-the-art facility.

A MILESTONE FOR REGION TWO

Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, praised the project as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to improving the lives of Region Two residents. She noted that under President Ali’s leadership, the region has undergone significant transformation across multiple sectors.

The Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority plays a crucial role in processing key land and business transactions, including land registration, transport, leases, mortgages, trademarks, patents, and copyrights. The new facility will also facilitate the distribution of land transports to approximately 200 residents of Walton Hall, who currently occupy lands previously owned by a defunct cooperative society.

This initiative forms part of the government’s wider strategy to establish additional Deeds and Commercial Registries offices nationwide. Furthermore, efforts to enhance judicial services continue, with a $388 million Magistrate’s Court set to be commissioned soon at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.