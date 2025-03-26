‘Are we opposing the removal of financial burden now?’

–Bond laments, flays PNCR members in Linden Town Council for being against imminent abolition of Wismar/MacKenzie Bridge toll

POPULAR People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) figure, James Bond has called out opposition members who have not stood in support of the imminent removal of tolls at the three main bridges in Guyana.

In a Facebook post, Bond, while addressing dissenting opposition members who form part of the leadership of Linden who do not agree with the government’s decision to remove the toll for the Wismar/MacKenzie Bridge, said: “Really now? Are we opposing the removing of tolls now? Make it make sense Guyana!”

He went on to say: “Do we have leaders out here who supposed to be “people centred” out here opposing the removal of a toll? A toll is a financial burden, a financial yoke!” Linden wake up!

The Linden Mayor and Town Council, in a statement against the proposed removal, complained that the Wismar/MacKenzie Bridge toll has historically contributed approximately $6 million per month to the Council’s budget.

Bond, however, responded by stating: “This is getting out of hand now. Use your political ingenuity and find somewhere else to raise the money. Private/public partnerships, tourism, agriculture, investment in real estate, rental of properties, and so much more could bring in more than six million dollars a month. Let the people pass man.”

Bond further wrote: “People of Region 10, think outside the box, step outside the box; this is the dawn of a new era. You aren’t victims! You’re a strong powerful region!”

He pointed to the subsidy that the Town Council collects from the government.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Sunday, announced that as of August 1, 2025, the tolls for the Berbice, Demerara, and Wismar bridges will be abolished.

The President said: “This is investment, this is development,” adding: “We did not even commit this to you in the election but last year we said that we are going to make the crossing at the Wismar, Demerara and Berbice bridges free of cost…With effective from August 1, the crossing at the Demerara, Berbice and Wismar is free of cost.”