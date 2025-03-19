Opposition protests against Trump administration’s immigration policy

THE People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)/Alliance For Change (AFC) mobilised a small gathering on Tuesday to protest the immigration policy of United States of America President, Donald Trump, following the detention of popular social media commentator, Melissa “Melly Mel” Atwell.

With shouts of free “Melly Mel!” the joint opposition, during its demonstration at the Square of the Revolution, took aim at the decision to detain Atwell, who, according to reports, will be appearing before a Louisiana judge in June.

While the specific reason for Atwell’s detention remains unclear, the opposition has used this incident to launch attacks against the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Leader of the PNCR, Aubrey Norton and AFC Leader, Nigel Hughes were present along with other Opposition Members of Parliament.

Norton used the protest that was supposed to be about the detention of Atwell by the US authorities, to ridicule the Guyanese government.

He claimed that Atwell has been targeted because she speaks up against corruption.

However, on many occasions, persons have come forth and stated that the social media commentator defamed them with untrue statements.

Additionally, it is the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that has detained Atwell, owing to the strict immigration policy enacted by President Trump.

“Call your families, your friends, and ask them to write the senators and congressmen in the United States to get help for Melissa,” Norton told the small gathering.

Although the protests are essentially against Trump’s immigration policy, opposition members claimed that Atwell’s arrest was connected to her advocacy against the Guyana government.

However, it is important to understand that ICE arrests have nothing to do with activism or freedom of speech.

US ICE enforces immigration laws, investigates cross-border crimes, and manages detention and deportation of unauthorised individuals. Reports are that Atwell has been detained at an ICE facility in Louisiana in the United States.