Elections 2025: PPP/C gov’t will not go ‘a single day beyond its constitutional mandate’

—President Ali says

UNLIKE the previous coalition government, which sought to undermine the will of the Guyanese people, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has assured that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government will adhere to its constitutional mandate in holding General and Regional elections this year.

“What you can be assured of, is that this government will not go a single day beyond its constitutional mandate, unlike what you would have been exposed to after the No-Confidence Motion.

“You can be assured that we will be in our constitutional mandate and, confidently, we’ll be marching into elections and I’ll see you after that,” President Ali told reporters at the sidelines of an event on Saturday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The PPP/C, in December 2018, while in Opposition, successfully passed a No-Confidence Motion against the sitting APNU+AFC coalition government, triggering the holding of elections which should have been three months after, in keeping with the country’s constitution. However, the APNU+AFC mounted a plethora of court cases against the successful passage of the motion and delayed the elections until March 2020 when they attempted to rig the results.

Elections are constitutionally due at the end of this year and the Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, previously revealed that it will be sometime in November. Monies have already been catered for in the 2025 budget for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to commence preparations.

As previously highlighted by the Attorney-General, Anil Nandlall, S.C. over 100 governments from around the world condemned the attempts by the APNU+AFC to derail the will of the people; the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections further exposed the blatant actions of the coalition.

The Minister of Legal Affairs stressed: “We must never endure that again.”

The people, in 2020, went to the polls and peacefully gave a mandate to the PPP/C to govern.

Guyanese, after casting their votes, had to endure a five-month wait for the results of the General and Regional Elections as they witnessed unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.

It was only after the legal challenges and international intervention that a national recount of all votes cast was convened and the figures showed that the PPP/C received 233,336 votes, while the APNU+AFC Coalition got 217,920 votes.