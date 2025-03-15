One Guyana Phagwah Festival highlights culture, national pride, cohesion

-brings thousands together at National Stadium

THE streets of Georgetown and surrounding communities came alive on Friday as people from all backgrounds came together to celebrate Phagwah, the Hindu Festival of Colours.

As coloured powders filled the air, joyous laughter echoing through neighbourhoods, and music filling the streets, Phagwah 2025 was a true representation of unity, love, and community spirit.

Hundreds gathered at major venues like the Providence National Stadium, Everest Cricket Ground and the Guyana Cricket Club, while streets in La Penitence, Albouystown, Kitty, and other communities were packed with celebrators. In every corner, people—young and old—could be seen smearing each other with colourful powders, embracing the tradition of spreading joy and goodwill. Some residents took the opportunity to host their own backyard celebrations, welcoming friends, neighbours, and even strangers into their homes for food, music, and fun.

ONE GUYANA PHAGWAH FESTIVAL: A CULTURAL SHOWCASE

At the heart of this year’s grand celebrations was the One Guyana Phagwah Festival 2025, held at the National Stadium, Providence. It was organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport and showcased some of the country’s most talented performers.

The event which kicked off at noon, featured performances from Vicadi Singh, Steve Ramphal, and Sonia Singh, who energised the crowd with their lively music. The Berbice Delight Dancers mesmerised the audience with traditional and modern dance performances, capturing the vibrancy of Guyanese culture.

As the afternoon progressed, the stadium became a sea of colour, with festivalgoers gleefully throwing powdered dye into the air.

The festival was not just about entertainment—it was a place for families to bond.

Vanessa Ram and her family travelled all the way from Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara, so her children could fully experience the joy of Phagwah. “I love this time of year because we see so much happiness among people. It doesn’t matter where you’re from—everyone comes together,” she shared.

Similarly, Bratinna Parshad from Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, arrived early at the stadium with a group of friends. Though the crowd was smaller at first, it quickly grew as the performances began. She shared that this is something they do annually.

Phagwah celebrations were not just limited to Guyanese. International visitors, including Brad and Payton Tally from Texas, were also part of the festivities. Brad, who planned his trip around Phagwah after researching holidays in Guyana, was amazed by the energy and warmth of the event.

“This is great. The event fully met my expectations. I like the colours. Even outside on the road there are people playing,” he said. His nephew Payton, visiting Guyana during his school break, called it a trip he would never forget.

A SAFE, FAMILY-FRIENDLY CELEBRATION

With large crowds gathering across the city, security personnel were stationed at key locations to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

Officers from the Guyana Police Force were present at the stadium and along the busiest streets, providing crowd control and assistance where needed. Vendors lined the streets, selling traditional Hindu sweets like gulab jamun and pera, while others provided cool beverages to keep the crowd refreshed and hydrated.

While the One Guyana Phagwah Festival was the centrepiece of the celebrations, the spirit of Phagwah was felt throughout Georgetown’s communities. The streets of Albouystown, La Penitence, Kitty, and beyond were transformed into impromptu celebration zones, where music blasted from speakers, and groups of people danced and played together. Some residents took the initiative to organise their own local events, turning their yards into gathering spots for families and friends.

More than just a religious holiday, Phagwah in Guyana is a symbol of unity and togetherness, bringing people from all backgrounds together. Whether celebrated in grand venues or within close-knit communities, the festival once again reinforced the spirit of One Guyana—a nation that takes pride in its diversity and cultural harmony.