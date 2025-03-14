Satellite-based broadband project to boost Caribbean connectivity

—bridge digital divide, enhance region’s digital sovereignty

LEVERAGING satellite technology, Guyana is charting a new course in the region to expand broadband access, enhance digital sovereignty, and promote greater connectivity, particularly for remote and underserved communities across the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Spearheaded by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) in collaboration with Hispasat, a leading Spanish satellite telecommunications operator, Project CONDOSAT (CARISAT) represents a significant step towards strengthening regional digital infrastructure. The initiative seeks to expand broadband access, enhance digital sovereignty, and promote greater connectivity, particularly for remote and underserved communities across the Caribbean.

“This initiative represents a monumental milestone in our collective mission to bridge the digital divide and enhance connectivity across the Caribbean. Guyana has long recognised the transformative potential of satellite technology in reaching underserved communities, and we remain fully committed to open dialogue, regional collaboration, and advancing technological inclusion for all,” Guyana’s Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips said on Thursday during the first project meeting held in Guyana.

The meeting follows the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the CTU and Hispasat, witnessed by President Dr Irfaan Ali and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Barbados Prime Minister and current CARICOM Chair Mia Mottley; and Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on the sidelines of the 48th CARICOM Summit.

During the introductory session of the project, Prime Minister Phillips pointed out that Guyana has made significant progress, connecting 89 per cent of targeted communities and providing high-speed internet to over 128,000 residents.

By 2025, the goal is to provide digital literacy training to 2,000 residents with a focus on youth, women and the Indigenous Peoples.

He stressed too that in order for the region to meet its collective goal of bridging the digital divide, greater collaboration will be needed.

The Prime Minister said: “No single entity, body, or country can achieve digital transformation in isolation. It is through strong partnerships—such as this one with the CTU—that we will realise our shared vision of a fully connected Caribbean.”

CTU Secretary General, Rodney Taylor urged member states to participate in the project to ensure the region benefits from the advanced technology.

The CTU, he noted, is committed to facilitating regional and international communications networks, with Guyana as a founding member.

He said: “There’s no doubt that Guyana can do this project on its own. It has the capacity, it has the ability. But within the context of curriculum and the spirit co-operation, we welcome the participation of other countries in the region.”

Within the context of CARICOM, he noted that this project is critical, as access to such satellite technology will provide enhanced capacity and strengthen services for all CARICOM states.

According to Taylor, such technologies could see member states like Grenada, which are vulnerable to hurricanes, being resilient in the face erratic storms that often damage communications lines.

He said: “It will certainly provide us with improved communication infrastructure…so it will supplement what we have now in terms of submarine cables and terrestrial fiber that provide us with high-speed internet connectivity.”

He added: “These applications, as I mentioned, along with national security, provide us with communications in the aftermath of a natural disaster.”

European Union Ambassador to Guyana, Rene van Nes stressed the practical application of the alliance in areas like digital policy, internet governance, AI, and cybersecurity.

He highlighted too the importance of digitalisation in everyday life, from communication to national security and financial systems in Guyana’s rapidly developing economy.