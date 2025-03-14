Police find over 10lbs of cannabis in barrel at Laparkan

IN an intelligence-led operation, the Guyana Police Force has seized a substantial quantity of marijuana at the Laparkan Wharf in Charlestown.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force, the operation, conducted by ranks from Special Branch headquarters, targeted a shipment from Brooklyn, New York, to a local address in Georgetown.

The shipment, contained in a blue ‘jumbo’ barrel, was consigned to Clive James of Durban Street, Lodge, and had been sent by one Junior Skeet.

During the search, which was witnessed by a customs officer, nine sealed transparent plastic bags were discovered among clothing and sneakers.

These bags, labelled with the words ‘California TRACKSTR’, contained leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The contents of the barrel were thoroughly processed at the Crime Laboratory at CID Headquarters, where the suspected cannabis was weighed, and found to be 10.55 pounds or 4.79 kilogrammes in weight.

Following the processing, the suspected narcotic was placed into separate evidence bags, sealed, and lodged at the Ruimveldt Police Station for further analysis at the Forensic Laboratory.

The barrel containing clothing was also stored at the Ruimveldt Police Station for safekeeping. The police are currently conducting checks to locate James, as part of their ongoing investigation into the matter.