How could two humans echo so much nonsense?

There was a huge outpouring of resentment against what David Hinds said three weeks ago. You should shudder to think a human can say so much atrocity. By now everyone is familiar with his political miasma that he pronounced – African Guyanese have a duty to disassociate themselves from the PPP because the PPP is “Indian”.

In the tsunami of criticism of Hinds two points were missed. One is why is it alright for African Guyanese to distance themselves from Indians who head the Guyana Government, but it is alright for Hinds to associate with White people. So Indians are more to be scorned than Whites?

Which Indian empire went around the world colonising African people? Hinds works at a White owned university in the US which is partly financed by transnational corporations that exploit the African continent.

The second point is how a man who benefits from exploitation of African people can pick on a so-called Indian government in Guyana and not the American Government?

Why is the PPP government Indian because the president is Indian? So I guess Obama’s government was a Black administration. This is a stupid thing to say if you think so. Few people in Guyana didn’t know that Hinds’ workplace, Arizona State University victimised dozens of students who participated in mass protest again Israeli committal of genocide in Gaza.

Hinds did not participate in even one demonstration. Of course a simple Google search will describe for you what happened at the University.

Hinds talks as much nonsense as Vishnu Bisram but Bisram has an advantage over Hinds in the media. Kaieteur News and Stabroek News (SN) carry Bisram’s unadulterated emptiness while shutting out Hinds. Last Sunday, SN gave Bisram prominent coverage in the letter section for Bisram to continue expressing his colonial mentality.

I will come to that below, but let me explain what I mean by “prominent coverage.” The newspaper has an online edition. When you go to the online edition, only a select set of letters come up. To read all the letters you have to press the letter tab. Last Sunday, Bisram’s letter was the most conspicuous one in the printed edition.

Good, well-argued commentaries are assigned to the back pages of SN once they are in support of the government. But Bisram who informed the nation that he has six doctorates and six Masters was given prominent coverage last Sunday. And what did Bisram write about? Can you believe, the Editor-in-

Chief of SN, Mr. Anand Persaud, allowed this man’s aridity to be one of the lead letters?

Mr. Bisram cited a case where a judge ruled against President Trump and by an act of acrobatic stupidity advised us here in Guyana that we need to have independent judges like that one. I quote one of the most obnoxious expressions of a colonially driven mind.

Here is what he wrote: “The power of the court to interpret laws is supreme and judges in Guyana (with lifelong tenure) should learn from the American judicial system and not be afraid to make bold, innovative judgments empowering the public against any government that exercises overreach. “

This is incredible ignorance and Glen Lall of the Kaieteur News is too intellectually flawed to understand the nonsense of Bisram. SN’s editor and Bisram belong to the same societal grouping in which the people in that society strongly support each other. If it wasn’t for that orientation, I doubt Persaud would have granted Bisram the widespread latitude he gets. And the latitude is extensive now that Bisram is insanely hostile to the Guyana Government.

First, it is ignorance to speak on lifelong tenure of judges in Guyana. There is no such thing. Secondly, Bisram does not read widely. Since he came to power, judges have ruled against President Trump’s decisions while others have upheld many of Trump’s executive orders.

Thirdly, Bisram noted that judges in Guyana can learn from the American judicial system. In fact the American judiciary can also learn from the Guyanese system. The highest court in Guyana is the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). Let me boldly state putting all my academic experience on the line – The CCJ consists of high quality judges that are of more immense independence of mind that the Federal Supreme Court in the US.

Fourthly, no newspaper in Guyana should allow Bisram’s ignorance to be published. I repeat a part of the immense ignorance of Bisram: “Guyanese judges should not be afraid to make bold, innovative judgments empowering the public against any government that exercises overreach.” Judges in this country have ruled against the Granger Government and the Ali Government. It is only a fool who doesn’t live in Guyana wouldn’t know that.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.