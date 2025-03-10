Fireman injured in Mae’s school fire succumbs

-GPHC sets up panel to investigate care given at facility

-Minister Benn offers comfort, assistance to grieving family

AN official investigation will be conducted into the tragic passing of Fireman Voshaun Manbodh, who succumbed to injuries he sustained while battling a massive blaze at Mae’s Schools in Subryanville last week.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, in a statement issued on Sunday, confirmed the 27-year-old’s passing. Manbodh sustained severe injuries when portions of the roof and a wall collapsed, resulting in reported fractures to his neck, which cause impaired motor function.

The fireman succumbed on Saturday at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he was receiving treatment.

“Having joined the Guyana Fire Service on February 5, 2023, Fireman Manbodh proved himself to be a dedicated and courageous firefighter. At just 27 years old, he risked his life to protect others, a testament to his unwavering commitment to public service,” Minister Benn said in an official statement.

The loss of Fireman Manbodh has left his colleagues, friends, and family in deep sorrow. He will be remembered as a selfless individual who put his life on the line to protect others.

In addition to Manbodh’s tragic death, several other firefighters were injured during the operation. Sub-Officers Ian Burnette and Dwayne Waldron, as well as Fireman Jouner Morrison, were treated for their injuries and have since been discharged from the hospital. Their bravery in the face of such a dangerous situation has been widely commended.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, alongside the Guyana Fire Service, has pledged full support to Manbodh’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

“The loss of Fireman Manbodh serves as a solemn reminder of the dangers faced by our firefighters daily. Their bravery and commitment to protecting lives and property are unparalleled, and as a nation we owe them a debt of gratitude,” the minister’s statement said.

In a statement published in sections of the media, Manbodh’s family noted that the young firefighter had showed signs of improvement but later deteriorated. They alleged that there were critical lapses in his medical care while at the GPHC.

Although an MRI, which was conducted upon Manbodh’s initial assessment, revealed no immediate abnormalities, the family is claiming that the of lack consistent care and monitoring led to the young man’s condition worsening.

“Despite requiring urgent neurological evaluation, his MRI scan was painstakingly delayed,” the family shared, also detailing an alleged incident where Manbodh fell from his hospital bed, an incident that was not disclosed to them by hospital staff.

“These serious lapses in basic medical care contributed significantly to his worsening condition and ultimate deterioration and death,” the family’s statement claimed.

The GPHC has since disclosed that an immediate investigation will be launched into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

In a statement late Sunday afternoon, the hospital disclosed that the investigation will be led by a panel chaired by a senior clinician from outside the institution.

The panel will also comprise of both external and internal medical specialists to ensure a thorough and objective review.

“We remain committed to transparency, and will provide updates as the investigation progresses… We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the fallen firefighter, and to the wider community affected by this loss,” the GPHC said.