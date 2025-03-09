‘Every child is a vital thread in the fabric of Guyana’

–will always be a national asset, President Ali says as over 500 mothers receive $100,000 new-born cash grant, baby supplies, birth certificates

THE importance of children as the country’s greatest national asset was emphasised by President, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Saturday, as he officially launched the ‘Newborn Cash Grant’ initiative, themed ‘Celebrating Women, Supporting New Beginnings.’

The event coincided with International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8.

Addressing an audience of parents—mostly mothers—along with government officials, and health workers at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), the Head of State underscored that the well-being of children was paramount to the future development of Guyana.

The event saw over 500 mothers receiving cheques for the one-off $100,000 cash grant, baby supplies, courtesy of First Lady, Arya Ali, and their children’s birth certificates.

In his address, President Ali described children as a fundamental part of Guyana’s heritage and a crucial pillar in the country’s national development agenda. “The birth of a child extends beyond the parents, the family, and the community. It is a national heritage—a new national asset—and we must take care of that asset. And that is exactly what we are demonstrating.”

He added: “Every child born in Guyana is not just a citizen; they are a vital thread in the fabric of our nation’s story. They are a shared treasure entrusted to our collective care. When a Guyanese child takes their first breath, they belong to all of us—to our communities, our values, and our shared destiny.”

President Ali remarked that it was a historic moment for Guyana.

“This initiative speaks to the soul of who we are as a society. A society that refuses to let potential go untapped, or dreams go unfulfilled or children go unsupported. Children are not just our future—they are our now. Every newborn represents a promise, a blank page waiting to be written,” he posited.

Dr Ali emphasised that the cash grant was not simply financial assistance; it was a long-term investment in the future of the nation. He pointed out that the grant was not a financial burden on taxpayers, but rather a commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“When we invest in our children today, we invest in scientists, teachers, artists, leaders, and farmers—we invest in the future of tomorrow. A generation nurtured is a generation that will build and sustain the world we leave behind.”

He continued, “This grant is not a privilege. It is a right. From the moment a child is born, they will be supported, regardless of their parents’ income, background, or circumstances. Equality begins at birth, and this initiative ensures that every child, without exception, receives support.”

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, emphasised the importance of investing in children from birth, providing support at every stage of their life to address the cost of living. “In fact, this initiative is part of the People’s Progressive Party manifesto, where we wanted to contribute to children at every stage of their life. So, it’s a direct investment in a child coming into the world,” she stated.

Dr Persaud referenced various cash grants, including those for schoolchildren, Guyanese aged 18 and over, and individuals with disabilities. She stated, too, that the government views children as invaluable assets to the nation.

Assuring parents that they will receive continued support, she noted: “I want to say that the Government of Guyana is always there for you, will always be here for you, and is listening—listening with an ear to develop initiatives, programmes, and projects that can cater to you in your overall need, because health, especially, is pivotal if we want to ensure that our country prospers.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, highlighted the significant improvements in maternal and neonatal health services in various regions.

According to him, a practice of housing mothers in waiting rooms before transferring them to hospitals to give birth has reduced maternal mortality. He said primary health care has been strengthened to identify high-risk pregnancies early, ensuring proper attention. Dr Anthony pointed out that premature babies now receive care at regional hospitals instead of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

“We want to ensure that people are getting care closer to their homes,” he stated.

He revealed that six new hospitals will be opened this year, all equipped to deliver world-class maternal and neonatal health services. “In the next two to three years, we will have a transformed landscape where the health services that we are giving to our mothers will be totally transformed.”

The initiative was met with widespread appreciation from mothers who attended the event. Many expressed gratitude for the government’s continued support.

Sheena Collins, a mother of two who gave birth to her second child this year, delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries.

She expressed, “Today, I would like to say thank you. I would like to say thank you to President Irfaan Ali. It is our prayer that we continue to see more wonderful initiatives like this in our country, so that our citizens can experience betterment.”

Between January and February, over 2,052 babies were born across the country, with more than 17,000 births anticipated by the end of the year—an increase from 14,742 in 2024.

The government said it will allocate $1.3 billion annually to provide a one-off $100,000 cash grant for each child born in Guyana to a Guyanese mother on or after January 1, 2025. This initiative was introduced in the $1.382 trillion 2025 National Budget.