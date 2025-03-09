Empowering women: Access to jobs, education, entrepreneurial opportunities accelerated

-President Ali says

-reaffirms govt’s ‘no-nonsense’ approach towards violence against women

THE women of Guyana are making inroads in every industry and, with the government’s support, more opportunities, such as scholarships, are readily available to them.

This was affirmed by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali during International Women’s Day and the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

The President, in an official statement, said that the declaration became a key policy framework for advancing women’s rights, gender equality and female empowerment, across the world.

He said, “Guyana has continued to pursue action on several fronts in accordance with the areas of action identified in the Declaration and Platform for Action. We have taken significant steps to empower women economically, recognising their vital role in national development. We are equipping women with the resources, skills, and support they need to thrive as entrepreneurs and leaders, fostering innovation and economic independence.

“The part-time jobs programme has provided thousands of women with opportunities to earn income, support their households, and achieve financial stability.

“The Women in Agriculture Initiative is creating pathways for women to access greater economic opportunities in the agricultural sector, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s food security and economic growth.”

He also alluded to the Guyana Online Learning Academy (GOAL), noting that women make up the majority of the cohorts.

Aside from job, entrepreneurial and education opportunities, home ownership for women has been assiduously pursued under the Ali-led administration. Against that backdrop, Dr. Ali explained that those initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to advancing women’s economic empowerment and ensuring their active participation in Guyana’s development.

“In Guyana, we are committed to ensuring greater participation of women in decision-making by creating more opportunities and amplifying their voices in political and leadership roles. The government has actively supported initiatives to increase women’s representation in governance, recognising their critical contributions to shaping policies and driving progress.”

NO-NONSENSE APPROACH

The persistent level of violence against women and girls is not going unchecked by the government as the President said that his administration has adopted a “no-nonsense approach,” implementing stringent measures to hold perpetrators accountable and ensure justice for survivors.

President Ali said through initiatives such as the Spotlight Initiative and a strengthened legal framework, his government is providing greater support and protection for abused women and girls, offering them access to shelters, counselling, and resources to rebuild their lives.

“We are committed to eradicating gender-based violence as we strive to create a society where every woman and girl can live free from fear and violence,” President Ali affirmed.

On International Women’s Day, under the theme, “Accelerate Action,” President Ali highlighted the impact of women in society and the challenges they face.

“Together, we will continue to build a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous Guyana where every woman can thrive and realise her full potential,” President Ali said.