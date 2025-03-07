‘May the lessons of Lent transcend beyond religion’

–President Ali calls on Guyanese to embrace, reflect on religious teachings during this sacred period

LENT serves as a sacred period of reflection, repentance, and renewal, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

In a heartfelt broadcast message on Thursday, the President urged all those observing Lent to embrace its spiritual discipline of prayer, fasting, and alms-giving, while also highlighting the broader lessons of love, forgiveness, and charity.

“Through acts of charity and kindness, Christians reaffirm their commitment to love each other as Christ has loved them. Indeed, this love extends beyond the embrace of Christians; it is a love for humanity, a love for our neighbours, and a love that prevails over everything else,” the President said.

Dr. Ali emphasised that Lent is not just about fasting but about making space for God’s grace.

“Lent, we are told, is not merely about giving up something; it is about making space in our hearts for God’s grace. It is an opportunity to strengthen one’s faith, to find solace in prayer, and to renew one’s commitment to living a life of righteousness and compassion,” Dr. Ali said.

The President also highlighted the broader lessons of Lent, extending beyond religious boundaries.

The Head of State said: “May these teachings and lessons of Christ inspire us to be better, inspire us to act better, and to do our bit individually and collectively in embracing and building a humanity that is enriched by the period of Lent.”

He added: “May this Lenten season be a time of transformation for all who observe it. May it deepen their relationship with God and with each other! May it foster unity, forgiveness, and love among our brothers and sisters in Christ.”

Lent is a period when Christians engage in a period of penance, self-denial and alms-giving. The period will conclude at Easter. During this period, special services are held in various churches throughout Guyana.

“May the lessons of Lent also transcend the spiritual realm. May these lessons be adhered to by all of us in the family of humanity—the lessons of love, forgiveness, self-sacrifice, and charity. May we also care for each other, live positive lives and contribute positively to our society and our world, working together for the good of all humanity,” President Ali added.