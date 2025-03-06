KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to begin operations here in June

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will commence operations in Guyana on June 4, 2025. In preparation for the airline’s entry, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and his delegation met with the KLM delegation to discuss logistical and operational matters on Wednesday at the ministry’s headquarters.

The team included KLM’s Regional Manager Dirk Buitelaar, the Country Sales Manager for Suriname and Guyana Nalini Kanhai, and Sales Manager for Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, Danilo De Freytas.

The discussions focused on finalising the framework for KLM’s local operations, including regulatory compliance, infrastructural requirements and market strategies.

Minister Edghill welcomed the airline’s expansion, highlighting its potential to boost tourism, trade and economic growth.

He believes it will provide more travel options for passengers flying between Guyana and Europe.

KLM’s entry into the Guyana market will also align with the government’s efforts to enhance international connectivity, particularly with Europe.

The airline is expected to operate through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

With this new service, passengers travelling to and from Guyana will have greater access to KLM’s extensive global network. This includes key destinations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

This new service, along with the recent addition of several international carriers, has significantly improved the country’s connectivity.

Houston, St Lucia, London, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Grenada and Colombia are among the top locations that have become more accessible.

Also present at the meeting were Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Egbert Field; Deputy Director General of GCAA Saheed Sulaman; Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) CEO Ramesh Ghir, and the ministry’s Head of Legal Services, Sophia Findlay. (DPI)