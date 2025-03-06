News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to begin operations here in June
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill along with the ministry’s delegation and the KLM delegation
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill along with the ministry’s delegation and the KLM delegation

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will commence operations in Guyana on June 4, 2025. In preparation for the airline’s entry, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and his delegation met with the KLM delegation to discuss logistical and operational matters on Wednesday at the ministry’s headquarters.
The team included KLM’s Regional Manager Dirk Buitelaar, the Country Sales Manager for Suriname and Guyana Nalini Kanhai, and Sales Manager for Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, Danilo De Freytas.

The discussions focused on finalising the framework for KLM’s local operations, including regulatory compliance, infrastructural requirements and market strategies.
Minister Edghill welcomed the airline’s expansion, highlighting its potential to boost tourism, trade and economic growth.
He believes it will provide more travel options for passengers flying between Guyana and Europe.

KLM’s entry into the Guyana market will also align with the government’s efforts to enhance international connectivity, particularly with Europe.
The airline is expected to operate through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

With this new service, passengers travelling to and from Guyana will have greater access to KLM’s extensive global network. This includes key destinations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
This new service, along with the recent addition of several international carriers, has significantly improved the country’s connectivity.

Houston, St Lucia, London, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Grenada and Colombia are among the top locations that have become more accessible.

Also present at the meeting were Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Egbert Field; Deputy Director General of GCAA Saheed Sulaman; Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) CEO Ramesh Ghir, and the ministry’s Head of Legal Services, Sophia Findlay. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.