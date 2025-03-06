Bahamas Correctional Services delegation visits Mazaruni Prison

A HIGH-LEVEL delegation from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services was on Wednesday taken on a visit to the Mazaruni Prison facility by Guyana’s Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot and the Deputy Director of Prisons, Kevin Pilgrim. The visit was organised with the assistance of Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Mr Roddy Denhart.

The delegation included prominent figures such as Commissioner and President of the Association of Caribbean Heads of Corrections and Prisons Services, Mr Doan Cleare, CD, along with his colleagues Mrs Juliana Bullard, Mrs Melderese Newbold and Ms Alfreda Skinner. Their visit was part of a five-day trip to Guyana for the Guyana Prison Service’s Senior Officers’ Conference 2025, which is themed “Changing Mindsets and Culture for Corrections.”

During their time at the Mazaruni Prison, the delegation was briefed on the developmental plans of the Guyana Prison Service, gaining insights into the general operations of the facility as well as its security and safety features. This visit highlights the ongoing collaboration between Caribbean nations in enhancing correctional services and sharing best practices within the region.

The Senior Officers’ Conference aims to address critical issues within the corrections system and foster a culture of reform and innovation among correctional institutions across the Caribbean.