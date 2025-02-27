‘People must view you and your uniform as safety’

–President Ali tells police ranks, talks ups ‘balanced’ strategy for strong enforcement, softer issues

Urging a forward-thinking and balanced approach to policing in Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday emphasised the need for a strategy that blends strong law enforcement with community engagement and the development of softer skills.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the annual Police Officer’s Conference, the Commander-in-Chief noted that a strategy that promotes shared accountability and partnership within the Guyana Police Force, emphasising the importance of balancing enforcement with addressing underlying issues.

“As we think forward, how do we ensure that we develop a strategy that is balanced—that promotes the shared accountability, and the shared partnership…one that balances the need for strong enforcement but also looks at the soft issues.”

He continued, “Look at ways in which we can use technology, use infrastructure, to mitigate circumstances of excessive force. That is a balance that has to be created.”

President Ali acknowledged the historical image of the police as a symbol of force, stating that today’s approach to policing must see advanced skillset in addressing key issues.

“The police and policing represented, strong action approach, strong arm approach. But today, for policing to be successful, we must be welcoming people must be confident. People must look at you and your uniform as a symbol of safety.”

PART OF THE PROBLEM

Meanwhile, the President issued a stern warning to civilians, who evade the law by bribing local law men.

“If you try to bribe an officer you’re part of the problem,” President Ali, stressed. “There are laws that every citizen must adhere to, respect and honour.” Equally, police officers must too be accountable.

DATA DRIVEN

A key point of the President’s address focused on the future of policing in Guyana, particularly the importance of embracing technology and digitisation.

“One of the important things about Guyana police force and building a force that will be ready for the future is this issue of digitisation. Technology and digitisation will be—and must be—a backbone that supports effective policing and an effective public security system,” he emphasised. “We want to

continue to invest heavily in digitisation, and that will lead us to a data-driven approach to crime fighting.”

The President further stressed the significance of using data to support crime prevention strategies, advocating for scientific approaches to law enforcement. “This is important. We have to develop scientific approaches to crime fighting. So, the accumulation of data, analysis of data, and the quality of data are all critical issues that we are addressing to develop effective crime fighting.”

To achieve these goals, President Ali highlighted the importance of continuous training for police officers. “For us to achieve this, it requires training and continuous training. It requires unlearning, relearning, rethinking, and re-strategising,” he noted. In 2024 alone, more than 1,400 ranks received specialised training, with an investment of over $250 million. The government has budgeted for an additional 1,700 officers to receive similar training this year.

“This is the type of investment we are making to ensure that the human capability, the human capacity, and the human asset are not only given the capital tools to help them but also the intellectual and analytical capabilities to meet the challenges of the new environment in which they are expected to operate,” President Ali explained.

“We are we want our men and women in uniform. We want the men and women in the Guyana Police Force to be educated to look at themselves as professional experts.”

The conference serves as a platform for the Guyana Police Force to assess its progress and refine strategies for enhancing its ability to ensure public safety.

President Ali stressed that the future of policing in Guyana is one of shared responsibility, modernisation, and a focus on integrity and professionalism.