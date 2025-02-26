Transformation of Number 63 Beach commences

CONSTRUCTION has commenced on a new recreational park at Number 63 Beach, Corentyne, and Berbicians are extremely excited as they eagerly await the project’s completion.

According to information from the regional administration, materials are being mobilised, as major land clearing has been done in preparation for the project.

The project is being spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady in partnership with the Ministry of Public Works and the Regional Democratic Council of Region Six under the National Beautification Project.

This transformative project, which will feature modern amenities, aims to enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal and provide families with a safe recreational space.

Once completed, the park will offer a welcoming space for recreation and relaxation, further elevating the beach’s status as a prime destination for tourists and leisure seekers.