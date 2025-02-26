News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Transformation of Number 63 Beach commences
Construction has commenced on a new recreational park at Number 63 Beach, Corentyne, and Berbicians are extremely excited as they eagerly await the project’s completion
Construction has commenced on a new recreational park at Number 63 Beach, Corentyne, and Berbicians are extremely excited as they eagerly await the project’s completion

CONSTRUCTION has commenced on a new recreational park at Number 63 Beach, Corentyne, and Berbicians are extremely excited as they eagerly await the project’s completion.
According to information from the regional administration, materials are being mobilised, as major land clearing has been done in preparation for the project.

The project is being spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady in partnership with the Ministry of Public Works and the Regional Democratic Council of Region Six under the National Beautification Project.

This transformative project, which will feature modern amenities, aims to enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal and provide families with a safe recreational space.
Once completed, the park will offer a welcoming space for recreation and relaxation, further elevating the beach’s status as a prime destination for tourists and leisure seekers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.