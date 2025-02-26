Constant ‘repairs’ being done on incomplete Kitty Market

–definitive date of completion still not identified, as councillors raise concerns

COUNCILLORS from both the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) benches of the City Council have raised concerns over the prolonged rehabilitation of the Kitty Market, which, according to reports, was started around nine years ago.

Councillor Patricia Chase-Green, during a statutory meeting on Tuesday, called for a complete inspection of the Kitty Market.

Her remarks followed that of Councillor Troy Garraway, who called for answers on the rehabilitation works, which have not yet been completed, although the market was supposed to be opened in September 2024.

The reason given by a general works employee is that new issues keep arising when repairs are being conducted on the facility.

Garraway, backed by PPP councillors, asked that this and other questions regarding the timeline for the completion of works be answered by the Engineer’s Department.

According to Councillor Garraway, initially, the Council got an engineer who inspected the building and brought an estimate that will get the market ready for opening.

“That engineer came to us with a sum of money; we wrote him that cheque. The building wasn’t completed, (and) he came back again, and he gave another sum,” Garraway said.

The Councillor related that subsequent to that, they diverted from the engineer, and employed someone else to complete the works.

He reminded those at the meeting that the money given to the engineer, twice, was for the completion of the market for subsequent opening.

Garraway noted that there are still grilled doors being installed, and leaking areas in the building to be fixed, among other issues.

He argued: “Kitty Market should have opened since September/October last year! We are entering March month in 2025, and still the market is not ready for opening. Something is wrong.”

It was highlighted that with constant repairs occurring throughout the market, more continues to be added to the initial list of rehabilitation works at the market.

Further, persons lamented that termites were found in different areas of the market, and the ceiling and counter tops are also deteriorating.

The rehabilitation of the Kitty Market is one that started around nine years ago, commencing in 2016, under then Town Clerk Royston King.

City Engineer Colvern Venture will conduct a “thorough walkthrough” of the market to see what other repairs might be needed.

Despite previously saying that the project could be completed this month, Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentor said that based on what was said to the Council by both the City Engineer and the general works foreman, the remaining repairs to be done appear to be minimal to be completed before the market is opened.