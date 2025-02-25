Young auto-body technician fatally stabbed at Skull City

A 23-year-old auto-body technician was fatally stabbed during an altercation at Skull City, Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, late Sunday night.

According to the police, the victim, Shiv Persaud of Lot 89 Little Diamond, was at a shop consuming alcohol throughout the day when he reportedly got into an argument with another man, Alex Gonsalves, who was also drinking. The dispute escalated into a physical fight.

Later that night, around 10:30 p.m., Persaud and his friend Daimon Ramnarine, 26, were in the Skull City area when they were confronted again by the suspect (Gonsalves). This time, Gonsalves was armed with a knife and attacked Persaud, stabbing him multiple times.

Ramnarine attempted to intervene but was also stabbed. He managed to pick up the wounded Persaud and rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. Despite efforts by medical staff, Persaud succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. Ramnarine, who sustained stab wounds, later discharged himself to seek private medical care.

The police later examined Persaud’s body and identified multiple stab wounds to his left shoulder, chest, and other areas. His remains were taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for a post-mortem examination.

Murder suspect, Alex Gonsalves, was captured by the police at about 11:00hrs Sunday. He is in custody assisting with the investigation.