Home Affairs Minister engages Arakaka residents on security, development
Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn
MINISTER of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, recently visited the community of Arakaka as part of his ongoing engagement with residents across Region One. His visit aimed to address key concerns, explore development opportunities and strengthen security measures in the area.
During the engagement, Minister Benn held discussions with community members on pressing local issues, including crime prevention, infrastructure improvements, and access to essential services.

He reassured residents of the government’s commitment to enhancing public safety and bolstering local support systems.

Following the meeting, Minister Benn conducted a brief walkabout in the community, interacting with residents and gaining first-hand insights into their daily challenges.
His visit is part of a broader initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs to assess security and development needs in hinterland communities, ensuring that residents benefit from sustainable improvements.

Arakaka, a small mining and logging community in the Barima-Waini region, plays a vital role in Guyana’s natural resource sector. However, like many remote areas, it faces unique challenges, including limited infrastructure and the need for strengthened security measures. The minister’s visit underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety, economic growth and overall well-being in hinterland communities.

Residents welcomed the engagement and expressed optimism that their concerns would be addressed through collaborative efforts between the government and local stakeholders.
Minister Benn’s visit to Region One is part of a wider outreach initiative aimed at ensuring communities across Guyana receive the necessary support and development opportunities to thrive.

