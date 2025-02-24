PAHO, AECID strengthen health co-operation on cervical cancer elimination in the Americas

THE Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) have formalised a memorandum of understanding to reinforce their shared commitment to improving public health across the Americas. This agreement marks a decisive step in the fight against cervical cancer and other health challenges in the region.

The memorandum covers various areas of co-operation aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a key focus on the elimination of cervical cancer, a priority for both PAHO and the Spanish Government. Each year, cervical cancer claims the lives of approximately 40,000 women in the Americas. However, with the right strategies for vaccination, screening, and treatment, this cancer could be eliminated as a public health issue.

In a meeting with the Ambassador of Spain to the Organization of American States (OAS), Carmen Montón, PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa emphasised the significance of this collaboration for the region.

“Spain’s support in the fight against cervical cancer and in other areas of public health is critical for strengthening the health systems. With AECID’s support, we can make progress toward the elimination of this cancer, which disproportionately impacts women in the most vulnerable situations,” said Dr Barbosa.

The signed agreement includes a voluntary contribution of €3.9 million to PAHO, distributed across several areas of work. These include: €1.5 million to strengthen technical capacity in the elimination of cervical cancer, €500,000 for the Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) initiative and €400,000 to boost innovation and the production of advanced therapies in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Additionally, funds will be allocated to strengthen human resources at the primary-care level, improve health equity, and enhance access to healthcare for adolescent girls and survivors of sexual violence, among other initiatives.

The contributions, which will be distributed throughout 2026, represent a significant increase in Spanish support, further solidifying the co-operation between the two partners.

Ambassador Montón highlighted her country’s commitment to improving global health, the universal right to health, and multilateralism: “This memorandum reflects Spain’s leadership in the fight against cervical cancer, a firm commitment that aligns with our foreign policy and feminist co-operation. Through this agreement, we reaffirm our willingness to contribute to the health of women in the Americas.”

PAHO is leading efforts to eliminate cervical cancer in the Americas, aligning its actions with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 90-70-90 targets. These aim for 90 per cent of girls fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by the age of 15; 70 per cent of women screened using a high-performance test by the age of 35 and 45, and 90 per cent of women with pre-cancer treated and 90 per cent of women with invasive cancer managed.

In the region, 48 countries have introduced the HPV vaccine, although coverage varies widely. Few countries have reached 90 per cent vaccination coverage, while others remain below 10 per cent. PAHO is working to close these gaps, ensuring access to safe and affordable vaccines and diagnostic tools through its Regional Revolving Funds. (PAHO)