Miner dies in freak accident at Thomas Island

THE police are investigating a fatal mining incident that occurred at about 10:00hrs o Saturday at Thomas Island, Puruni River, that resulted in the death of Harry Critchlow, a 56-year-old male miner of Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

“Investigations conducted so far revealed that the mining site is operated by Sherwin Herman, a 37-year-old from the Grove Squatting Area, and the

owner of the mining claim at Thomas Island, Puruni River. Herman had employed Harry Critchlow to work in the mining pit.

“At about 10:00hrs yesterday [Saturday], Critchlow was working in the mining pit when a tree stump fell and struck him on the head, rendering him unconscious. The injury sustained proved fatal and caused his death. The incident was reported to Sherwin Herman at approximately 11:00hrs on the same day while he was at his camp,” a police press release said.

It added that several individuals working in the mining pit at the time of the incident were interviewed by detectives and they confirmed witnessing the event as described and provided formal statements.

Following the completion of the initial investigation, the body was escorted from the incident site to the Itaballi Landing at 02:00hrs on Sunday.