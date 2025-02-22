Women’s Army Corps conducts battle muster to enhance operational readiness

AS part of activities commemorating the 58th Anniversary of the Women’s Army Corps, members participated in a scheduled battle muster aimed at maintaining operational readiness and discipline.

The exercise, led by Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Natasha Stanford-Francis, with assistance from several senior female officers, focused on personnel accountability, ensuring that all female ranks were present, properly equipped, and prepared for any operational requirements. Commanders conducted thorough inspections of kits, uniforms, and essential field equipment to confirm serviceability and compliance with military standards.

Lt. Col. Stanford-Francis commended the ranks for their turnout and emphasised their readiness, reinforcing their ability to serve in roles beyond traditional expectations for women in the military. She further encouraged them to take pride in being part of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) by highlighting the value they add to the Force.

The muster also recognised female soldiers who have demonstrated outstanding performance in military training and sports.

They were presented with awards and monetary incentives. Sergeant Odessa Romeo was recognised for her outstanding performance and leadership in sports, serving as Captain of the GDF Football Team. Corporal Maria Sutherland was awarded for achieving the Runner-up Student position on the Section Commanders’ Course (SCC), while Lance Corporal Onica Paul was recognised for earning the title of Best Military Knowledge Student on the SCC. Lance Corporal Leyanna Charles was commended for her outstanding performance and leadership in both training and sports, having been named Runner-up Student on the Junior Leaders’ Course (JLC).

The Women’s Army Corps’ 58th Anniversary celebrations continue with events aimed at strengthening cohesion, discipline, and operational effectiveness within the unit. The GDF remains committed to maintaining high levels of readiness across all ranks, and exercises such in order to reinforce the efficiency and professionalism of its soldiers.