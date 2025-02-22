Guyanese women breaking barriers in leadership, business, and housing

GUYANESE women are making significant strides in leadership, business, and traditionally male-dominated fields, with government-led initiatives paving the way for greater inclusion and empowerment.

At the recently concluded Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, a panel of accomplished women leaders highlighted the progress being made to expand opportunities for women in education, business, and housing.

The panel featured prominent female leaders, including Sonia Parag, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development; Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water; Sharlene Seegoolam, Managing Director for Guyana, Trinidad, and the Caribbean at SLB; and Hayley Gilbert, Supply Chain Manager at ExxonMobil Guyana. Moderated by Dr. Pradeepa Bholanath, Senior Director for Climate and REDD+, the discussion revolved around creating equitable opportunities for women and ensuring their access to resources that facilitate growth and prosperity.

Minister Rodrigues emphasised the importance of addressing challenges to equitable energy transition and resource distribution. She underscored the need for an intersectional approach to ensure all sections of society—including marginalised communities, women, and youth—benefit from Guyana’s wealth and development.

As part of the government’s effort to create spaces where women feel safe and empowered, Minister Rodrigues highlighted the Women’s Safety Audit workshop, a collaborative initiative with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The programme engages women in discussions on infrastructure development, allowing them to voice their concerns and suggest improvements, such as better street lighting and increased police presence, to enhance community safety.

Further reinforcing women’s empowerment, Minister Rodrigues pointed to the remarkable growth of women contractors in Guyana’s housing and public works sectors over the past four years.

“I can say, without fear of contradiction, that Guyana has one of the most outstanding housing programmes anywhere in the world. There is no other country in the world that has a housing programme as extensive and transformational as the one we have in Guyana,” she asserted.

One of the most significant milestones achieved has been the allocation of land to 18,000 single women, allowing them to become homeowners at an early stage in their lives. Minister Rodrigues described that as a deliberate effort to ensure economic security and empowerment for women and young people.

Minister Parag spoke about the increasing opportunities for women in leadership roles, both on a macro and micro scale. She highlighted how government programmes, including small business grants and scholarships, have played a pivotal role in enabling women, even in remote communities, to achieve financial independence and career advancement.

Gilbert echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the inroads women have made in male-dominated industries. She noted that a significant percentage of Guyana’s oil and gas workforce comprises women, a testament to the shifting landscape of professional opportunities in the country.

Seegoolam added that women are not only gaining ground in energy and engineering but also in procurement and mining. She highlighted that these advancements indicate a broader trend of diversification in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

The conversation at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo showcased the tangible steps being taken to promote gender equality and inclusivity. With continued efforts in education, housing, business development, and workforce inclusion, Guyanese women are positioned to play an even greater role in shaping the nation’s future.

As Minister Rodrigues and her fellow panellists emphasised, the key to sustaining this progress lies in persistence, support, and a commitment to ensuring that all women have the opportunities and resources necessary to thrive in Guyana’s rapidly evolving economic landscape.