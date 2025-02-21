WPA, PNC/R sees Afro-Guyanese as ‘vote bank’

–Jagdeo says; draws attention to silence of NGOs that ‘parade as conscience of society’ after Hinds’ attack on Afro-Guyanese

WORKING People’s Alliance (WPA) Co-Leader, David Hinds’ failure to empower Afro-Guyanese was brought to light by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, who said that both the WPA and People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) see Afro-Guyanese as “vote banks.”

Jagdeo, during his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, blazed Hinds for his “disgusting” remarks made to Afro-Guyanese.

In Hinds’ show, ‘Politics 101,’ he insulted the dignity of independent minded Afro-Guyanese by referring to them as “lick bottoms” and “house slaves.”

The WPA, which was part of the APNU+AFC Government, failed to prioritise the same people they now criticise for supporting the PPP/C, Jagdeo said.

He said: “In the five years that APNU was in office, the entire small leadership (WPA) had very cushy jobs.”

Rather than actually improving the living standards of Afro-Guyanese, the WPA and other members of the coalition administration sat quietly as the “Because We Care” cash grant was taken away, and did not even advocate for initiatives such as house lots or employment for citizens.

This sort of attitude shows that they view persons as political tools so they can attain leadership to uplift themselves, the General Secretary highlighted.

He said: “Why would anyone want to align themselves with a party that has done nothing for them? People have choices. They are not sellouts – they are simply making smart choices. They are looking for opportunities, not racism or oppression.”

Jagdeo then pointed to how Afro-Guyanese and overall, all citizens, regardless of race, are empowered under the PPP/C.

He rejected the rhetoric being hurled towards those Afro-Guyanese that support the PPP, and said that they are making decisions based on their assessment of the various track records.

Addressing the opposition, he said: “You have no track record to speak of…. they have no vision for the future… they can’t give a coherent view on the oil and gas sector, both APNU and AFC.”

Jagdeo also called out the Leader of the PNC/R, Aubrey Norton for brushing aside Hinds’ recent attacks on independent-minded Afro-Guyanese.

Norton, when asked by the Guyana Chronicle to comment on the utterances by the WPA’s Co-Leader, said: “Late last night I heard and I checked the details of what he said. I’ve heard people commenting on it and if what I heard is true, I would have chosen a different language.”

The PPP General Secretary blazed him for not condemning these remarks and said: “He hears everything under the sun but couldn’t hear this vile sort of abuse of Afro-Guyanese.”

He also said: “The WPA and the PNC treat Afro-Guyanese as though they are unthinking, easily manipulated individuals. They believe that these people will blindly follow them, without considering the broader issues or their own self-interest.”

Jagdeo also brought attention to the silence from those Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and those who parade themselves as the “conscience of society.”

Hinds attacked Afro-Guyanese for exercising their democratic right to align with a political party of their choice.

In his programme, Hinds said there are a lot of “lick bottom” Afro-Guyanese. He continued his tirade for some time, continuously hurling verbal attacks towards Afro-Guyanese.

Hinds went on to describe this section of the Guyanese population as “sell outs,” adding, “All kind of talk they giving us, as to why they behaving like house slaves and slave catchers. We got to talk it as it is.”

Despite it being Black History Month, as he highlighted, Hinds did not see it fit to use the opportunity and his platform to make uplifting comments, but instead he chose it to make derogatory statements directed at Afro-Guyanese, whom he claimed were not on the “right side.”

The WPA Co-Leader said: “… We’re talking to black people, those of us who are on the right side of the fence, we’re talking to you, to help us to bring them ‘lick bamz**’ Africans on the right side of the fence.”