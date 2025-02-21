Guyana to pump $791.4M into key renewable energy initiatives

–over the next three years, Prime Minister Phillips says

TO accelerate Guyana’s transition and solidify its role as a global leader in sustainable energy production, the country has outlined ambitious plans to invest $791.4 million in renewable energy projects over the next three years.

This was revealed by Guyana’s Prime Minister Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips during a presentation at the ongoing Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo on Thursday.

Prime Minister Phillips highlighted that the investment will focus on a variety of large-scale renewable energy projects, including the installation of 21 solar mini-grids that will benefit over 240 public and community buildings across Regions One (Barima-Waini), Three, Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The projects will ensure that key infrastructure such as health centres, schools, and ICT hubs in remote communities receive reliable renewable power.

“Guyana’s rise as an emerging energy powerhouse is not occurring in isolation. In fact, it is part of a broader global movement towards energy security and sustainability. As one of the newest oil-producing nations, Guyana has a unique opportunity to learn from and contribute to the evolving global energy landscape,” PM Phillips said.

He added: “Guyana is positioning itself as a leader in energy transition, ensuring that its resource will be harnessed responsibly and in alignment with global climate goals. This conference, therefore, remains a core platform for engaging with global partners.”

The Prime Minister also detailed several other renewable energy initiatives in the pipeline. These include solar PV systems scheduled for completion by 2025 in Paramakatoi (Region Eight), and Nappi, Awarewaunau, and Yupukari (Region Nine), bringing renewable energy to underserved areas.

“When our government took office in August 2020, we made a commitment to the people of Guyana to deliver affordable, stable and reliable energy to households and businesses across Guyana,” Phillips shared, noting how these projects will directly impact over 140,000 citizens in more than 240 communities.

This major investment comes as part of Guyana’s broader energy strategy to diversify its energy mix, integrating natural gas, solar, hydro, and wind energy, while aligning with the global push for cleaner energy solutions.

It follows a $7.9 billion investment in renewable energy initiatives from 2020 to 2024, which included solar farms, hydro projects, and the distribution of over 30,000 solar PV home-energy systems.

The government’s renewable energy focus is part of a larger effort to reduce Guyana’s carbon footprint and contribute to global climate goals.

Prime Minister Phillips reiterated that the country is positioning itself as a leader in energy transition, taking deliberate steps to ensure that its resource wealth is harnessed responsibly.

He said: “The results of these investments are evident in tangible and transformative ways. Solar expansion, a one megawatt solar PV farm in Lethem has generated over 3,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy, saving some 5,000 drums of diesel and avoiding more than 2,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.”

Guyana, he noted, is determined to navigate the energy landscape with foresight, positioning itself as a leader in the global shift towards cleaner energy solutions.

With new projects already underway and more set to accelerate in the coming years, the government’s $791.4 million investment marks a pivotal moment in Guyana’s energy future.

As Phillips put it: “Each initiative mentioned has had tangible life changing improvements for families, small Businesses and entire communities, more children now have access to electricity for evening studies. Farmers can better process their produce. Entrepreneurs can expand their businesses.”

“This is the epitome of progress, betterment for the lives of our people,” he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of international collaboration, noting that Guyana’s success depends on forging global partnerships and adopting best practices from around the world.

He said: “It is critical at every juncture of this energy transition journey that we forge international alliances and adopt best practices Guyana can and will accelerate its energy transition, ensuring that the gas-to-energy project positions the country as a leader in a global shift towards cleaner energy solutions.”

The Prime Minister further noted that Guyana’s ambitious energy goals require strategic advancements in infrastructure, technology, and workforce development—an effort he sees as essential for the continued success of the country’s energy transition.

He said: “As Guyana continues to shape his story, he recognises that achieving our ambitious goals requires strategic advancement in infrastructure, technology and workforce development, and this, ladies and gentlemen, is the beauty of connecting with us.”