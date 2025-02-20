Joshua Benn: From UG law student to international legal scholar

a journey of determination, excellence, and breaking barriers

WITH passion, determination, and unwavering support, anything is possible. This sentiment rings true for Joshua Benn, an attorney-at-law whose journey to success is a testament to perseverance and resilience.

Benn’s academic journey began in 2012 when he embarked on a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Guyana (UG). Despite lacking a formal foundation in law, he committed himself to rigorous study and ultimately secured a place among the top 25 students in his class. His pursuit of legal

excellence continued at the Hugh Wooding Law School, where he obtained his Legal Education Certificate (LEC) before being admitted to the Guyana Bar in 2017.

However, Benn’s passion for learning did not end there. In 2019, he made history as the first Guyanese accepted into the prestigious International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) – Nippon Foundation Capacity-Building and Training Programme in Hamburg, Germany. The experience broadened his perspective on international law, laying the groundwork for further academic and professional achievements.

In 2023, Benn’s hard work and dedication earned him the esteemed Chevening Scholarship, an award granted to outstanding scholars worldwide. This fully funded opportunity allowed him to pursue a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Oil, Gas, and Renewable Energy Law at Swansea University in the United Kingdom.

But Benn’s success did not come without challenges. In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, he reflected on the hurdles he overcame. Describing himself as humble, bold, and inquisitive, he recalled his early years questioning societal norms—a trait that fuelled his legal ambitions. A graduate of St. Stanislaus College, he excelled in the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams before enrolling at UG, initially pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

His decision to switch to law was influenced by Andrew Hicks, then Head of the Sociology Department at UG. “Sociology plays into law, especially the field I’m in. Public international law and commercial law require social awareness, and my background in sociology helps me in that perspective,” Benn explained.

Despite facing a steep learning curve in law school—unlike many of his peers who had foundational knowledge from Sixth Form—Benn persevered. “All I knew was that I wanted to become a lawyer,” he shared. “While my colleagues had a foundation in law, I had to start from scratch.” Through relentless hard work, he not only caught up but excelled, finishing among the top students in his cohort.

His career began as a Legal Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, specialising in public international law. He also earned his first Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Law and Treaty Law, further solidifying his expertise.

His journey to Swansea University for his second master’s degree exposed him to diverse cultures and international networking opportunities. He was the only Guyanese and Caribbean national in his class, a challenge he embraced with the same determination that had guided his journey thus far. Beyond academics, the Chevening experience allowed him to engage in cultural exchanges and broaden his global perspective.

Having successfully completed his second master’s degree, Benn is now in Houston, Texas, USA, participating in a fellowship programme that provides hands-on experience in his field. This opportunity enables him to apply the theoretical knowledge he has acquired over the years in a practical, professional setting.

From overcoming academic challenges to securing prestigious international opportunities, Joshua Benn’s story is one of grit, ambition, and unwavering dedication. His journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring professionals, proving that with determination and perseverance, the sky is the limit.