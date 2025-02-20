Global Biodiversity Alliance set for July launch

– Former Colombian President says

– Hails Guyana as Green superpower

THE launch of the Global Biodiversity Alliance is set to take place in July under the leadership of President Dr Irfaan Ali and will spearhead the coalition aimed at securing funding to bolster the preservation of the Amazon Basin’s biodiversity.

This is according to Former President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, during his presentation called, “Green is the new black” on the opening day of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.

According to Duque, Guyana has more than 8,000 species of plants, many of which are unique to the Guyanese landscape, more than 700 species of birds, more than 800 types of fish and more than 150 species of reptiles.

He said, “That demonstrates that this country is a superpower of biodiversity.”

Against this backdrop, stating that there are ways to make a difference, he said that this is why by July of this year, with the leadership of President Ali, the Global Biodiversity Alliance will be launched in Guyana.

To this end, he said it is not expected to just bring people together for photo opportunities or for lyrical declarations, but this alliance will have very clear key performance indicators in which Guyana wants to take international leadership.

Duque noted that he has been in conversation with President Ali during which he was informed that Guyana is not only an energy powerhouse, but more importantly, is leading in biodiversity.

He added that with the green capacity almost at the same level as oil and gas, this should not only be praised but also mobilise investment and should be seen as an engine of social transformation for Guyana.

“That is why I consider Guyana as a green superpower,” he affirmed.

Tapping into energy, Duque highlighted that Guyana has become an energy power and a country that became one of the largest per capita producers of oil which has been able to transform the GDP of the nation and further become the fastest-growing economy in the world.

This, the former Colombian President said has also demonstrated that the rising production of oil and gas can generate income, and savings and can also direct investments into critical infrastructure.