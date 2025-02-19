Guyana, Mexico to advance business relations, partnerships

–with launch of new chamber of commerce

GUYANA and Mexico on Tuesday took a significant step in strengthening their economic ties with the official launch of a Chamber of Commerce at the ongoing Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.

It marks a new chapter in bilateral relations, aimed at enhancing trade, investment, and long-term collaboration between the two countries.

Ricardo Magana, President of the Chamber of Commerce, said: “We take the important step in strengthening the ties between Mexico and Guyana with the official launch of the Mexico Chamber of Commerce. We are not just creating an institution, we are making a commitment; a commitment to

economic growth, investment and collaboration with generations.”

Magana emphasised the collaborative spirit that has driven the partnership between Mexico and Guyana in recent years.

“I have had the privilege of working with Guyanese partners for the past few years and wanting this fear. Mexico and Guyana are both open and ready for business. Our economies are eager. Entrepreneurs are ambitious, and governments are committed to investments in trade,” he added.

The Chamber’s launch underscores the countries’ shared ambition to foster a dynamic business environment. He further affirmed that both nations are primed for growth.

“Mexico and Guyana are both open for business,” Magana said, signaling a strong future for trade relations.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Ambassador to Guyana, Mauricio Vizcaíno Crespo highlighted the importance of a structured private sector body to enhance the already strong relationship between Mexico and Guyana.

Vizcaíno Crespo disclosed, too, that the two nations are in talks of a visa waiver in hopes of further strengthening their ties.

“Both the Government of Guyana and the Government of Mexico, we are committed to making that interaction easy by working on the waiving of the visa,” he said.