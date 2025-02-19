Energy Integration “cannot be delayed any longer”

– Executive Secretary of Latin American Energy Organisation says, emphasises development of low-emission gas industry

UNIFIED efforts between Latin America and the Caribbean could unlock vast potential and accelerate the shared vision of energy security, Andres Rebolledo Smitmans, Executive Secretary, Latin American Energy Organization said.

He made these remarks during the first day of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo at Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

Staying on the expo’s theme: “Connecting the Dots: Integrating the Future,” Smitmans expanded on energy integration being a critical solution for both regions to enhance energy security, expand access to renewable power and reduce costs.

He explained that Latin America and the Caribbean are moving very decisively in what they define as the second phase of the energy transition, that is, the effort to decarbonise not only the electricity matrix but also the economy as a whole.

Smitmans said: “The energy integration in Latin America and Caribbean has long been aspiration, but today it’s becoming an urgency that cannot be delayed any longer.”

But, although steps have been taken to attain the shared vision of regional energy integration, he explained that there is still a gap to be conquered.

He then said: “Latin America and Caribbean is experiencing today a double and, in some way, parallel train, on one hand, an important medium and long term of transformation with massive clean energy incorporation in our countries.”

Providing statistics to support his point, he said that our region is the “greenest” in the world. In fact, last year, the region reached 70 per cent of renewable energy in the region’s matrix.

While the path is clear where the regions want to go down, the topic of financing is essential when it comes to the energy transition, he highlighted.

“As I mentioned, the energy security in relation to the finance, the energy transition requires large-scale investment that must take place and relative short period of time,”

Further, to deal with some challenges, he underscored the importance of expanding the energy sector to represent a strategic opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation.

He also echoed the commitment to close the gap in the energy access in Latin America and the Caribbean, given the fact that there are 16 million people that do not have access to electricity and 80 million people that clean, cooking conditions.

He said: “Given this scenario, one of the main alternatives is to advance toward the regional planning to allow them to join me, face this great challenge and take advantage of the real great energy resources.”