Ogunseye endorses Hinds’ ‘lick bottom’ ‘house slave’ rhetoric

–says what ‘African leaders’ choose to speak to Afro-Guyanese about is their business

TACUMA Ogunseye, a senior member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), has publicly backed co-leader Dr David Hinds’ controversial comments referring to Afro-Guyanese as “lick bottoms,” “house slaves,” and “sellouts.”

Ogunseye defended Hinds’ language as “appropriate,” in a letter issued on February 17, 2025.

In the letter, he further dismissed the widespread criticism of Hinds’ recent statement, asserting that no one should dictate how leaders communicate with “their people.

According to Ogunseye, Hinds was addressing the Afro-Guyanese community on “matters of liberation.”

He said: “What African leaders and activists in this hostile environment choose to speak to our people on matters of our liberation is Africans’ business.”

Ogunseye reiterated Hinds’ stance, claiming that Guyanese of African descent face an “existential threat,” despite pointing to any evidence of same.

He also defended the use of sharp language, asserting that Guyana’s creole culture provides many words for describing what he considers undignified behaviour, such as “kissing ass.”

Those comments came just days after Hinds faced public backlash for his remarks on his online programme “Politics 101.”

It was during an airing of that programme Hinds launched an attack on Afro-Guyanese who have exercised their democratic right to align with political parties of their choice.

Back in April 2023, Ogunseye was charged under the Racial Hostility Act. Ogunseye at a WPA public meeting in March of that year, had insinuated that Afro-Guyanese are being oppressed, and called on the Joint Services, which is predominantly made up of Afro-Guyanese, to turn their guns on the state.

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has since launched an investigation to scrutinise Hinds’ remarks, which are believed to have the potential to “sow division and disrupt social harmony.”

On Monday, several other members of the WPA echoed their support for Hinds’ comments.