News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Stern consequences for GPHC staff involved in misconduct
GPHC Board of Directors Chairman, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy
GPHC Board of Directors Chairman, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy

Board Chairman

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has taken decisive action against senior medical personnel following an incident involving the delivery of a baby.
On Thursday, a senior doctor who had served the hospital for several years was fired, while two other senior doctors were suspended.

The GPHC Board of Directors, chaired by Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behaviour among staff, warning that severe consequences will follow any failure to uphold professional standards.

Dr. Ramsammy, in a letter, emphasised that the case demonstrated a clear lapse in responsibility by senior staff members. He commended hospital management for their swift and transparent investigation into the matter. “The Board insists that where there is evidence of inappropriate behaviour by staff, there will be no tolerance and there will be severe consequences,” he stated.

The GPHC has long maintained high operational standards, with the majority of its staff delivering compassionate and high-quality care aligned with international best practices. Dr. Ramsammy took the opportunity to commend these healthcare professionals for their dedication and service to the thousands of patients the hospital serves.

While acknowledging that the actions taken cannot undo the distress experienced by the affected family, the Board expressed hope that the disciplinary measures would provide some relief. The Board also extended its gratitude to the family for their co-operation throughout the investigation, which helped bring closure to the unfortunate incident.

The hospital’s leadership reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing strict professional standards and ensuring accountability among all staff members, reinforcing that any deviation from these standards will result in firm disciplinary action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.