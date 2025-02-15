Collaboration over competition

– President Ali hails John Fernandes Ltd and Muneshwer’s latest joint venture to bring improved, safer operations at ports

– Cranes Guyana Inc. launched

TWO mobile harbour cranes were, on Friday, commissioned as part of a new joint venture called ‘Cranes Guyana Inc.’ a joint venture between two major port operation companies in Guyana, John Fernandes Limited and Muneshwer Limited.

The commissioning of the mobile harbour cranes and the new company marks a bold and visionary step in the right direction and was hailed as a win for Local Content.

The cranes, which were named ‘Atlas’ and ‘Hercules’, were designed to serve Panamax class vessels with a working radius of 49 metres and a lifting capacity of 125 tonnes.

Delivering the featured address at the commissioning ceremony, President Dr. Irfaan Ali noted that the establishment of the joint venture signalled the proactive approach that local businesses were taking to ensure that they remained competitive and relevant in the face of changing demands.

“It is a significant win for local content, demonstrating the capability of Guyanese businesses to step up, innovate and expand their operations to meet the needs of the sector,” he said.

The Head of State indicated that such initiatives align with the Government’s vision for ensuring that local businesses have a fair and substantial share in the wealth-generating activities of the oil and gas industry.

Dr Ali added that the government was fully aware that Guyana’s development required those investments and, as such, the country must have efficient and world class logistics and transport infrastructure.

That, he said, was why the government was prioritising the development of key ports and inland transportation facilities to facilitate smoother and more cost effective movement of goods and services.

“We see the expansion of our shipping and logistics sector as critical to the overall success of our national development strategy,” President Ali said.

Meanwhile, President Ali commended the partnership between John Fernandes and Muneshwer and congratulated them on prioritising national interest above self-interest.

Against that backdrop, he added that the commissioning ceremony could be seen as a celebration versus competition

President Ali said, “Competition is good, but can you imagine competition with collaboration not to take over the market but to bring ease of doing business, to increase efficiency and that is what will make us a better country, that is what is going to make us a stronger country.”

Further to this, Dr Ali noted that by the two companies coming together it allowed for a certain level of scalability that optimizes the use of space, among other things.

The move, he added, was a lesson for the private sector that companies can be strong competitors but can also be strong collaborators.

Concurrently with the commissioning of mobile cranes, construction, joining, and reinforcement of the berth commenced in March 2023.

It was further indicated that all works were conducted by all Guyanese service providers.

According to officials from the companies, they approached the InterAmerican Development Bank and financing was sought for the procurement of the two cranes.

Operational trials commenced in November 2024, marking the inaugural servicing, loading, and discharging of gearless vessels at the Guyanese port, resulting in enhanced safety and efficiency.

It was hailed as a win for Guyana.