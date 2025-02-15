Several clashes on this weekend at CASH

One Guyana Basketball premier League…

THE countrywide One Guyana Basketball Premier League will continue today (Saturday) and Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Later this evening, Linden’s Victory Valley Royals come up against Nets at 17:00 hours to bounce off the action.

Nets have had a good start to their league campaign with four wins in five games to retain second spot in the Jaguars Conference.

Next, defending champions North Ruimveldt Ravens clash with Leonora D-up.

The champs are aiming to make up ground in the Harpy Eagles Conference where they are placed third after three wins in four outings.

Amelia Ward Jets next face off against the unbeatable Stabroek Eagles who have a perfect record with four wins and in four games with the night’s final clash being the Berbice Renegades against Prospect Mambas.

On Sunday East Coast All-Stars take on Mambas with the second match-up seeing Plaisance Guardians taking on the Guyana Defence Force.

Leader of the Eagles Conference, Worthmanville Pacesetters who are perfect with five wins in as many games close off the night against Berbice Renegades.

The league is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport and the National Sports Commission.

The league is set to conclude in April and features 22 teams in the Jaguars and Harpy Eagles conference drawn from all across the country battling for bragging rights, top dollars, and the coveted trophy.

This year sees the top side collecting a million for first place, with half a million for the second-place team.

Third and fourth place teams are also collecting cash prizes along with trophies.