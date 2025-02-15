Pride register commanding win against Scorpions

West indies Championships…

CMC – THE Barbados Pride capped off a marauding nine-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions to seal their second win of the West Indies Championship, following day three action.

At Kensington Oval: Resuming day three at 26-1, the Scorpions collapsed to 180 all out, with Javelle Glenn top-scoring with 66. Jomel Warrican led the Pride’s bowling attack with 3-42.

It was a disappointing second-innings batting display from the Jamaicans, who lost wickets at regular intervals thanks to some disciplined bowling from the Pride.

Kirk McKenzie was the first to fall in the second over of the day, adding just one run to his overnight score of 14. The situation worsened when in-form batsman Jermaine Blackwood departed for a golden duck, leaving the Scorpions struggling at 33-3.

Captain John Campbell attempted to stabilise the innings but was dismissed for 25 after adding 26 runs alongside Javelle Glenn. Brad Barnes (14) then partnered Glenn in a brief resistance, contributing to a 46-run fourth-wicket stand before falling to Pride captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

The lower order failed to provide much support, with Daniel Beckford (9) and Odean Smith (15) departing in quick succession. Glenn, who was the lone bright spark for the Scorpions, top-scored with a resilient 66 from 109 balls before he fell to Warrican.

Jeavor Royal provided some late fireworks, smashing 29 off just 17 deliveries before the innings ended at 180 in 55 overs, setting the Pride a modest target of 119 runs for victory.

Barbados cruised to 121-1 in 33.5 overs, thanks to Jonathan Drakes 52 not out and an unbeaten 47 from captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

At Warner Park in St Kitts: Openers Mikyle Louis and Kadeem Henry delivered exceptional performances with the bat by scoring centuries, to spearhead a strong Leeward Islands Hurricanes fightback against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

Louis stroked a composed 110, his fourth First-Class hundred, while Henry, playing only his third First-Class game, celebrated his maiden century with a well-crafted even 100.

Their efforts propelled the Hurricanes to 317-3 by stumps, though they still trail by 212 runs in response to Red Force’s commanding first-innings total of 529-5 declared.

The duo laid the foundation for the Hurricanes’ resurgence with a dominant 220-run opening partnership.

At the close of play, Karima Gore remained unbeaten on 41, while Jewel Andrew was not out on 26. Yannic Cariah has picked up the three wickets to fall so far.

At Windsor Park in Dominica: The inclement weather impacted the contest between the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC).

After a delayed start due to morning showers, the Volcanoes, resuming their innings at 232-8, replying to CCC’s 216, were eventually bowled out for 248 for a narrow but significant 32-run first-innings lead.

Kenneth Dember, who started the day on 40, fell agonizingly short of a half-century when he was run out for 49.

Akeem Jordan was the standout bowler for CCC, finishing with excellent figures of 5-52, marking his first five-wicket haul of the tournament. He was well-supported by off-spinner Romario Greaves, who claimed 3-64.

CCC responded with 29 without loss in their second innings before another rain interruption brought an early end to the day’s play, setting up a tense finale for Saturday.

Openers Kieran Powell will resume on 16 and Damel Evelyn on 10.