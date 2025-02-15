Parika Defenders enter day two with distinct advantage in Over-50 category

GSCL Republic Softball tournament…

PARIKA Defenders, with victories over Regal Legends and Aash Décor, enter today’s second day of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Republic Tournament with a distinct advantage over the three other competing teams in Over-50 category.

Playing at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary in fairly good conditions following the deluge from the previous day, the sparse spectators were treated to some exciting games.

Led by a fine all-round performance by Dubraj Singh who hit a top score 43 (one fours and three sixes) and returned to claim two for six in his three overs, Parika Defenders won from Regal Legends by 30 runs in the reduced 15-over affair, occasioned by the late start.

Batting first Parika Defenders reached a challenging 153 for four before reducing Regal Legends to 123 for eight in their allotted overs. Rudolph Baker smashed six sixes in his 46 in a losing effort.

The afternoon session saw Parika Legends piling up an impressive 212 for seven in 20 overs versus Aash Décor with opener Oswald Chandla hitting one four and four sixes in 57, Kabesh Persaud went via the run out route for 54 (four fours and four sixes) while Singh came back to score 34.

Aash Décor, in reply, reached 164 for six when their overs expired with Lloyd Rooplall slamming 88, decorated with eight fours and six sixes.

Needing to win their afternoon game to stay in contention for a place in the final, Regal Legends obliged mainly through a blistering unbeaten 91 from Nandram Samlall as they posted 188 for eight in their 20 overs, Samlall’s knock included five fours and eight sixes.

Opponents Premier Insurance, who had earlier defeated Aash Décor in the morning, could only muster 137 all out in 19,5 overs in reply. Skipper Yunis Usuff claimed four for 24.

Earlier, the morning game between Premier Insurance and Aash Décor produced a cliffhanger with the former prevailing off the final delivery after being set 137 for victory in the 15-over affair. Ron Ramnauth starred for Premier Insurance with an attractive 62, spiced with four fours and five sixes.

With the two top teams qualifying for Sunday’s final, Aash Décor, who face Regal Legends today, are the only team out of contention. The other game feature the unbeaten Parika Legends and Premier Insurance.

Two teams, Ariel Masters and Super Strikers are also unbeaten in the Over-40 category, being contested at the Queens College ground. (Frederick Halley)