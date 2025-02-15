News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali underscores commitment for sport development
A view of the renovated Cliff Anderson Sports Hall
A view of the renovated Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has emphasised his government’s commitment to developing the nation through significant investments in sports and recreation.
Speaking on Thursday, President Ali emphasised the importance of equitable access to sporting facilities, intending to establish Guyana as a regional sports and entertainment hub.
“We have completed 550 grounds nationwide, including 246 in hinterland communities,” President Ali stated.

He highlighted the government’s focus on improving living standards, noting the installation of lighting at 75 locations.
The President stressed that quality recreational facilities are vital for holistic national development.
The government plans to enhance over 100 grounds with lighting in 2025, backed by a GY$2 billion budget.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali watches a football match at the renovated Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

This funding will also support ground restoration, developing multi-purpose indoor facilities, and constructing five international-standard stadiums.
“These investments are crucial if we wish to cultivate world-class athletes,” President Ali commented, linking sports to cultural and economic growth.
The 2025 national budget allocates GY$8 billion to sports development. Key projects include the completion of the Palmyra stadium and the construction of a new international stadium at Crane, West Coast Demerara. GY$2 billion is designated for related works at Palmyra.

A further GY$1.3 billion has been allocated to complete multi-purpose sports facilities in Anna Regina, Bayroc, Mackenzie, and New Amsterdam and sports halls in Leonora, Lethem, Mabaruma, Mahdia, and Mongrippa Hill.

The Finance Minister also announced that the Cricket Academy in Good Hope will receive GY$100 million for ongoing development.

President Ali’s administration aims to create a robust sports infrastructure that will benefit future generations and enhance Guyana’s cultural and economic landscape as the nation looks to raise its sporting profile.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.