President Ali underscores commitment for sport development

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has emphasised his government’s commitment to developing the nation through significant investments in sports and recreation.

Speaking on Thursday, President Ali emphasised the importance of equitable access to sporting facilities, intending to establish Guyana as a regional sports and entertainment hub.

“We have completed 550 grounds nationwide, including 246 in hinterland communities,” President Ali stated.

He highlighted the government’s focus on improving living standards, noting the installation of lighting at 75 locations.

The President stressed that quality recreational facilities are vital for holistic national development.

The government plans to enhance over 100 grounds with lighting in 2025, backed by a GY$2 billion budget.

This funding will also support ground restoration, developing multi-purpose indoor facilities, and constructing five international-standard stadiums.

“These investments are crucial if we wish to cultivate world-class athletes,” President Ali commented, linking sports to cultural and economic growth.

The 2025 national budget allocates GY$8 billion to sports development. Key projects include the completion of the Palmyra stadium and the construction of a new international stadium at Crane, West Coast Demerara. GY$2 billion is designated for related works at Palmyra.

A further GY$1.3 billion has been allocated to complete multi-purpose sports facilities in Anna Regina, Bayroc, Mackenzie, and New Amsterdam and sports halls in Leonora, Lethem, Mabaruma, Mahdia, and Mongrippa Hill.

The Finance Minister also announced that the Cricket Academy in Good Hope will receive GY$100 million for ongoing development.

President Ali’s administration aims to create a robust sports infrastructure that will benefit future generations and enhance Guyana’s cultural and economic landscape as the nation looks to raise its sporting profile.