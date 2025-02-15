Ali-Mohammed, Motie and Permaul give Harpy Eagles edge

Cricket West Indies Championships…

Half-centuries from Renaldo Ali-Mohammed and Gudakesh Motie and a late burst from Veerasammy Permaul give the Guyana Harpy Eagle (GHE) the upper hand over West Indies Academy on the penultimate day of their rain affected third round day-night fixture last night at Providence.

Ali-Mohammed hit five fours and four sixes in his 71-ball 66 and shared in a 112-run sixth wicket stand with Motie who made 52 from 74 balls with five fours and a six to help Guyana to 253 all out.

Left-arm Pacer Jediah Blades had 4-37 and leg-spinner Zishan Motara took 3-37 for the Academy who reached 123-4 when rain stopped play 40 minutes before the re-scheduled 20 hrs 30 pm close.

Akeem Auguste hit six fours in his 43 and added 56 for the first wicket with Justin Jaggessar (18) before pacer Nial Smith bowled Jaggessar with a beauty that jagged back and hit the top of off stump.

Skipper Teddy Bishop (0) was caught at slip three runs later while Auguste, dropped at mid-off on 30 off Kevlon Anderson, was stumped off Permaul who further had Carlton Bowen-Tuckett (11) LBW to leave the Academy on 113-4.

Barbadian Rivaldo Clarke played an array of lovely shots on still fast outfield to remain unbeaten on 43 from 56 balls with seven boundaries while Guyanese Mavindra Dindyal (5) when rain stopped play.

Permaul has so taken 3-38 while Smith has 1-39.

Earlier, with just 25 overs bowled in two days, Guyana resumed the third day in bright sunshine on 87-4 with Kemol Savory (17) and Kemol Sinclair (18) at the crease.

The pair played some good shots and despite some testing bowling from left-arm seamer Jediah Blades, took the score to score to 50.

With a score of 129 and the partnership on 53, Savory was run out for 39 from 86 balls with five fours while with the addition of a single, Sinclair was also run out for 29 from 38 balls with three fours.

Motie joined the pugnacious Ali-Mohammed who scored 77 in his last innings.

Motie, playing his first match of the season, soon reached his fourth fifty while Ali-Mohammed reached back-to-back half-centuries as they shared in a 112-run stand.

But with a score on 242, Ali-Mohammed, who clobbered four sixes; two of them in the same over off Joshua Bishop was taken in the deep off leg-spinner Zishan Motara

Veerasammy Permaul (2) fell three runs later while Nail Smith (2) and Motie were removed in the space of a run.

Today is the final day and action is scheduled to commence at 12:30 pm to make up for time lost due to rain.