President Ali joins Hindu community to inaugurate Guyana’s largest Shiva Murti at Badrinauth Ashram

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday joined members of the Badrinauth Ashram and the Triveni Mandir of Brampton, Ontario, for the inauguration of the largest 50-foot Shiva Murti in Guyana.

The grand event, held at Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast, attracted thousands of devotees from across Guyana and around the world. More than 100 international visitors travelled to witness this historic moment in Hindu spiritual development.

The magnificent 50-foot Shiva Murti stands as a testament to devotion and perseverance, accompanied by a beautifully adorned Ganesh Murti, where sacred water was sprinkled as part of the consecration ritual. The walls of the pilgrimage site were intricately decorated with depictions of Hindu deities and the entire ashram was transformed with stunning decorations for the sixth session of Gyaan Yagna, a sacred congregation of prayer and wisdom.

Joining in the ceremonial inauguration was High Commission of India to Guyana Dr Amit Telang, Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag. Dr Telang congratulated members of the Badrinauth Ashram for organising the programme and bringing so many persons together.

Speaking to a mammoth audience, President Ali commended the Dhanrajh family for the good work and told them that the lands will be available in Berbice to do the same. President Irfaan Ali said that he is happy to see the unison and the number of persons the event drew. He reflected on the post-indentureship period when they were fewer mandirs. He said today persons are enjoying worshipping differently in various places.

Pandit Munesh Dhanrajh, the founder and spiritual leader of the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre in Ontario, led the inauguration. He expressed his hope that Badrinauth Ashram will become a spiritual hub for Hinduism in the region, fulfilling the vision of his late father, Pandit Dhanrajh Sharma, who had long dreamed of transforming this land into a sanctuary for spiritual enlightenment.

Pandit Dhanrajh, along with his son, Dr. Yudhishthir Dhanrajh, conducts Bhagavad Gita classes, delving into the sacred teachings of Hindu scriptures. They also lead Gyaan Yagnas and Maha Shiv Puran Yagnas, furthering

religious education and devotion. The ashram offers free classes in Hindu philosophy and Sanskrit, preserving and passing down the cultural and religious heritage.

Speaking to the media, Pandit Dhanrajh shared that the concept of the Shiva Murti was envisioned in 2012, and after years of planning, this grand dream has now become a reality.

“I wanted to make Hindus proud, so I planned to bring a huge murti. Since 2012, I have been preparing for this big day. The school is already in operation, we are teaching Sanskrit, and we invite Essequibians to come and worship Bhagwan Shiva,” he said.

The Badrinauth Ashram now stands as a centre of Hindu worship and spiritual leaning on the Essequibo Coast, offering training for those aspiring to become pandits, including purohit karma and upanayan sanskar ceremonies.

The function saw participation from devotees from Fiji, Trinidad, South Africa, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Suriname, Canada, and India, underscoring the global significance of the event.

This historic inauguration marks a milestone for Hinduism in Guyana, reinforcing its spiritual presence and cultural heritage in the region.