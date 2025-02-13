APAD condemns divisive rhetoric from David Hinds

THE Association of the People of African Descent (APAD) has issued a strong statement condemning the recent remarks made by David Hinds of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), which they view as degrading towards Afro-Guyanese who hold differing political opinions.

In their statement, APAD emphasises that all Guyanese, regardless of their race or creed, have the right to align with any political ideology of their choice without facing insults or intimidation. They strongly denounce Hinds’ use of “distasteful and derogatory terms” aimed at Afro-Guyanese who exercise their right to independent thought.

“This backward thinking is unacceptable and contradicts the values of respect and unity that we strive to uphold as a community,” the statement reads. APAD further calls on all leaders to engage in discussions that promote understanding and progress, rather than fostering disrespect and division among the populace.

The association’s firm stance reflects a commitment to advocating for the dignity and rights of Afro-Guyanese, urging for respectful dialogue in political discourse.