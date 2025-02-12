SGCC Chair apologises for personal comments on incorrect Guyana map

–affirms understanding of international, legal recognition of New River Triangle as Guyana’s territory

–says appropriate measures have been put in place to prevent any future reoccurrence

CHAIRMAN of the Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC), Dr. Vishnu Doerga has affirmed his understanding of the New River Triangle as Guyana’s territory, as is internationally and legally recognised.

In a statement on Tuesday, he addressed the issue which involved a map that depicted Guyana’s New River Triangle as part of Suriname, which was portrayed by a presenter during the International Business Conference in Paramaribo.

In a prior, personal comment, Dr. Doerga, according to GOGEC and other chambers, had suggested an equivalence between Guyana’s sovereign claim to the territory and Suriname’s educational narrative, thereby failing to uphold Guyana’s internationally recognised territorial integrity unequivocally.

The SGCC Chair, in response, said: “I apologise for any misconceptions or grief my personal statement may have caused.”

He affirmed the New River Triangle as being Guyana’s territory.

“I do want to confirm my understanding that the New River Triangle is an integral part of Guyana’s sovereign territory, as recognised by international law,” Dr. Doerga said.

He noted both the Guyana and Suriname governments are committed to “strong and co-operative relations with each other, guided by principles of mutual respect and international law, and will continue to advance discussions through the mechanism established to address outstanding issues on the border between the two countries.”

The SGCC Chairman also clarified that the incorrect map was not distributed to attendees.

He also said: “Appropriate measures have been put in place to prevent any future reoccurrence.”

The Government of Guyana (GoG) has since rejected the inaccurate map.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said that the presence of representatives of the GoG at the conference in no way signifies the condoning by the GoG of the use of a map that incorrectly represents the territory of Guyana.

“The Government of Guyana was not consulted about the map prior to its distribution. Had it been consulted, it would have strongly objected,” the government affirmed.

It explained that the internationally recognised map of Guyana confirms that the New River Triangle is part of the sovereign territory of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, and this status is based on a binding legal process and international agreements, between and among the Governments of Brazil, Great Britain and The Netherlands in 1936.

The GoG then stated: “The boundary between Guyana and Suriname was determined in 1936 when a joint British-Dutch-Brazilian Boundary Commission identified the source of the Kutari River, on the watershed with Brazil, as the tri-junction point where the boundaries of Brazil, British Guiana and Suriname meet.

“A monument exists marking the tri-junction point, the southernmost point of the boundary between Guyana and Suriname. The agreement fixing the tri-junction point was signed by the three Heads of the Mixed Commission (one from each State).

It describes the boundary as follows:

“The Mixed Commission, being satisfied that this is the only river which in any way answers to the Schomburgk description of the Kutari agreed that the boundary between Suriname and British Guiana, as defined in the instructions issued to the Mixed Commission, should follow the left bank of its longest branch.

“This placed the territory that later came to be called the “New River Triangle” firmly on Guyana’s side of the international boundary.

“Guyana has always respected the agreed boundary and has exercised sovereignty and enjoyed continuous occupation of the territory on its side, including the New River Triangle.

“The boundary agreed in 1936 is the internationally recognised boundary between Guyana and Suriname. Any depiction suggesting otherwise is inaccurate and does not reflect the legally established boundary.

“The Government of Guyana remains committed to fostering strong and co-operative relations with the Republic of Suriname, guided by principles of mutual respect and international law, and will continue to advance discussions through the mechanism established to address outstanding issues on the border between the two countries.”