GECOM seeking polling day staff–as preparations ramp up for elections

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is continuing its preparations for this year’s General and Regional Elections and has advertised for polling day staff as part of this process.

According to information from the GECOM advertisement, the commission is accepting applications for presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, poll clerks, ballot clerks / counting clerks and information clerks.

Applications are to be submitted by March 30.

The post read: “Apply online at https://gecom.org.gy/public/home/apply or download the application form at https://gecom.org.gy/public/home/post/120 and drop in the boxes provided for this purpose at GECOM’s Head Office or at all GECOM Registration Offices.

“Scanned completed application forms can also be submitted via email to applications@gecom.org.gy.”

Notably, some $7.3 billion in funding for the GECOM was approved by the National Assembly, as the elections body prepares for the upcoming general and regional elections.

During day two of the consideration of estimates and expenditure of 2025 national budget, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira provided a breakdown of the allocation.

She noted that some 19,000 persons will be trained with the provision of $193 million for education and training.

“This is going to cover the training programmes and the selection, and, you know, identification, and all the Election Day staff,” she clarified while responding to several questions from the parliamentary opposition.

Further, $122 million was also approved for the costs for renting private buildings to serve as polling stations. While some polling stations will be held in public buildings at no cost, others will incur rental fees.

Minister Teixeira said: “We have to have polling stations. Some may be free public buildings. Others may have to be rented.”

In addition, a separate allocation of $427 million has been designated for civic education and public awareness campaigns to ensure voters are fully informed in the lead-up to the elections.

Only recently, the electoral body reiterated its commitment to ensuring the election process is safeguarded and its integrity upheld, with a focus on maintaining a free, fair, transparent, and credible system that earns the confidence of the public.

“GECOM takes this opportunity to categorically state that it will ensure the safeguards and integrity of its processes in the conduct of elections that will guarantee public confidence in a system that is free, fair, transparent and credible,” the commission said.