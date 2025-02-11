Vurlon Mills and SBM’s football programme for girls enters second year

THE Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA) and SBM Offshore Guyana have launched the second year of their Girls in Football Development Programme.

The programme, which aims to empower young women through football, kicked off its second year at the Saint Stanislaus Ground on Carifesta Avenue on 29 November, 2024.

The initiative offers participants aged 12-17 from schools across Guyana a range of opportunities, including football training, mentorship, and exposure to potential career paths.

Organisers say the programme is designed to build confidence and ambition, equipping participants with skills for success in any chosen field.

In its first year, 52 girls from 14 schools completed the 12-month programme. They participated in weekly football training sessions alongside life skills and mentoring sessions led by the Ministry of Education.

A highlight of the first year was a “Kickin’ Conversations” mentorship session with female employees from SBM Offshore Guyana, as well as visits to the Government Technical Institute (GTI) and the Carnegie School of Home Economics.

The programme has already seen significant success, with a 70% increase in the number of girls selected to represent their schools in Under-14 and Under-15 competitions.

Several participants went on to represent their clubs in the National Women’s League.

Five girls were selected for the Guyana Women’s National Under-17 team at the Inter-Guiana Games, and seven were part of the provisional squad for the Concacaf Under-15 Tournament.

For its second year, the programme will expand its reach to more schools in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and launch a satellite programme in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). Plans are also in place to develop coaches through coaching education, increase the number of life skills sessions and facilitators, organise more visits to tertiary institutions, and raise awareness of scholarship opportunities.

Vurlon Mills, founder of the VMFA, said: “This project continues to have a significant impact on the girls involved, providing them with the opportunity to learn and develop both their football skills and important life skills.

“In our second year, we will continue to enhance their skill level, introduce the game to new participants, and develop their football skills, confidence, and overall well-being.

“I must thank SBM Offshore Guyana for their commitment to the VMFA and this programme, providing an opportunity for personal and football development for girls.”

Gwenetta Fordyce, Sustainability Lead at SBM Offshore Guyana, said: “SBM Offshore Guyana is delighted to continue supporting the Vurlon Mills Football Academy through the Girls in Football Development Programme.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact this initiative has had on young women, fostering growth through mentorship and skill development. We are proud to remain part of this journey, and look forward to seeing the continued positive impact and progress this programme brings to its participants.”

The VMFA expressed its gratitude to SBM Offshore Guyana, the Ministry of Education, coaches, and parents for their contributions to the programme’s success.