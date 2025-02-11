PAHF Junior Challenge next month

–Seven girls set to debut in national women‘s U-21squad

NEWCOMERS Africo Blackman, Rebecca Ferreira, Kendra Gordon(goalkeeper), Sarah Harry (goalkeeper), Tinashe Henry, Sara Matthias and Keitanna Percival have made the cut for the final squad announced to represent Guyana at the upcoming 2025 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Junior Challenge set for Bridgetown, Barbados from 8th to 16th of next month.

The squad includes seasoned players Kirsten Gomes, Sarah Klautky, Madison Fernandes, Georgiana Fernandes, and Charlia Webb.

Also returning are Clayza Bobb, Solana Crum-Ewing, Makaylah Poole, and Kazaquah Uzzi.

Head Coach of the Women’s unit Phillip Fernandes says he is excited about the players selected.

“I’m very pleased to see the performance of some of the players, and they were even some players that narrowly missed selection, who were showing marked improvement, and will be really good additions in the future, and contribute to the game,” he said, adding that is a fit unit which he expects will raise the bar.

“The squad that was selected, we have a more athletic group than we have had in the past,” he said, adding:

“And especially on forward line and midfield, there is a lot of speed and conditioning; good athletes.

“In the defensive area, we have some experience, and we have some toughness that is needed, so I feel overall, we can put together a good squad.

“We

have new goal keepers spot that Its little bit of a green area, but they are committed, and they’re improving.”

Guyana can capture one of the top two spots remaining in each eight-team competition, which will place them in the Junior Pan American Games.

The Challenge is the regional qualifier for the second ever Junior Pan American Games scheduled for the 9th to 22nd August in Asuncion, Paraguay.

The ladies face off against Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Mexico, Guatemala and Puerto Rico.

Guyana ranked 36th in the world open their campaign on March 6th against Guatemala who they will meet for the first time.

The ladies then come up against Mexico the following day.

On the 8th, the local ladies will meet Puerto Rico and then hosts Barbados before

battling Trinidad & Tobago.

Barbados is the highest seeded women’s team in the competition, with a world ranking of 33.

Head coach of the men’s U-21 team Robert Fernandes says that the men’s squad will be finalised in this week.