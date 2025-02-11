Smith impressed by Australia’s clinical Test performance in Sri Lanka

AUSTRALIA’S dominant 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka was marked by impressive individual performances and adaptability that stood out throughout the series.

Steve Smith reflected on the team’s success, highlighting the key elements of their triumph in the post-match presser.

“Everyone stood up at different times throughout this series and did a terrific job.” Smith said on the effort put in by the batters and the spinners.

Tweakers Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann were instrumental in helping Australia maintain control of the Test match and took 14 and 16 wickets in the Test series.

Australians also led the run charts, with Usman Khawaja (295 runs), Smith (272), and Alex Carey (202) being the three-highest run-getters. Smith won the Player of the Series award for his effort.

Smith praised the top-class batting on display from Khawaja and Josh Inglis in the first Test and Alex Carey in the second Test.

“It was great to see plenty of triple-digit scores. Those wickets are tough to start on, but once you get the pace and response of the wicket, partnerships make it easier,” he added while speaking on the pitch in Galle and his all-important partnerships with Khawaja and Carey in the first and second Tests respectively.

Smith himself seemed to find rhythm with back-to-back Test hundreds in the series, to add to his recent two tons against India in the home season.

Smith acknowledged his side’s problem-solving ability and how they found solutions that would work for them as individuals and further praised the team’s performance in subcontinental conditions.

“I thought the guys did as well as I’ve seen an Australian side do it in the sub-continent, as long as I’ve been playing,” he remarked on Australia’s run in the tour.

This was Australia’s first Test series win in Sri Lanka since 2011. On the previous two tours, they’d been able to manage a series defeat (3-0 in 2016), and a draw (1-1 in 2022).

Australia will now face Sri Lanka in two ODIs as they prepare for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, starting on February 19. (ICC Media)