Bethell faces race against time for ICC Champions Trophy

CUTTACK, India, (CMC) – Barbadian-born English all-rounder Jacob Bethell’s participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy has been cast in doubt, after suffering a left hamstring injury during the ongoing ODI series against India.

The 21-year-old, who has quickly become a key figure in England’s setup, was ruled out of Sunday’s second ODI in Cuttack, and is expected to miss the series finale in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Bethell’s injury has left England sweating over his availability for the prestigious tournament, which begins in less than two weeks.

The young batter, who also contributes with his left-arm spin, faces a race against time to recover before England’s opening match against Australia in Lahore on February 20. The deadline for squad changes is February 12, leaving the England management with a tight window to assess his fitness and decide on a potential replacement.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Bethell, who has been in scintillating form for England. In the first ODI against India, he showcased his all-round abilities, scoring a composed 51, and taking 1 for 18 with his left-arm spin.

Bethell’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable as he has quickly adapted to the demands of international cricket, impressing on his maiden Test tour of New Zealand at the end of 2024.

During that series, he notched three half-centuries, and finished with an impressive average of 52, earning widespread praise for his composure and technical ability.