GOGEC calls for apology from SGCC Chair for comments on incorrect Guyana map

The following is the full text of a statement from the GOGEC:

“The Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) strongly disagrees with Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Chair of the Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC), recent statement regarding the New River Triangle.

“We find it deeply concerning that Dr. Doerga suggested an equivalence between Guyana’s sovereign claim to the territory and Suriname’s educational narrative, thereby failing to uphold Guyana’s internationally recognized territorial integrity unequivocally.

“The New River Triangle is and remains an integral part of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, as affirmed by internationally recognized legal processes. Any suggestion that its status is subject to differing “beliefs” is misleading and does not reflect the binding nature of Guyana’s sovereignty over the territory.

“GOGEC firmly supports the stance taken by the Government of Guyana that all Guyanese must remain vigilant in defending our territorial boundaries. We categorically reject any remarks that undermine this position or give credence to Suriname’s unfounded claims.

“In light of the gravity of this issue, we urge Dr. Doerga to issue a formal apology and to provide a clear reaffirmation of Guyana’s sovereignty over the New River Triangle. Dr. Doerga must take responsibility for ensuring that his statements do not contribute to ambiguity on such a critical national matter.

“GOGEC remains committed to safeguarding Guyana’s economic and territorial interests and calls on all stakeholders to stand firm in upholding the nation’s sovereignty, characteristics of Guyana’s territorial sovereignty.”