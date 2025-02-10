One Guyana Basketball Premier League…Victory Valley Royals and Block 22 Flames takes spoil in latest action

Linden’s Victory Valley Royals and Block 22 Flames earned contrasting wins on Saturday as action continued in the One Guyana Basketball Premier League at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Royals were led by Vibert Benjamin and Kobe Tappin as they dominated panthers 77-33.

Benjamin led all scorers with a game high 23 points after an impressive opening period where they led 28-5.

The Royals also had good games from Kobe Tappin with 17 points and Daniel Lee with 11.

They led 54-16 at the half and never relented as they close it out by 44 points.

Flames also successfully battled Kobras in a closely contested clash that ended 57-50.

Flames took the early lead 17-7 after the opening quarter thanks in part to Shemar Savory who finished with 20 points.

Flame would build that advantage at the half 32-18 but Kobras found some momentum after the break to pull back the encounter.

They outscored Flames 17-16 to halt the decline before putting in a strong fourth quarter but were still was marginal short as Flames took a 7 points victory after a good showing from Leandre Joseph with 14 buckets.

The league is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport and the National Sports Commission.

The league is set to conclude in April and features 22 teams in the Jaguars and Harpy Eagles conference drawn from all across the country battling for bragging rights, top dollars, and the coveted trophy.

This year sees the top side collecting a million for first place, with half a million for the second-place team, with third and fourth place also collecting cash prizes along with trophies.