Dover to head Golden Jags for CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is pleased to announce that Wayne Dover will continue to serve as interim Head Coach of the Senior Men’s National Team for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers window in March, as the Golden Jaguars face Guatemala in a crucial home-and-away series to advance to the Gold Cup in June 2025.

Since announcing the vacancy for the Head Coach position in December, the GFF has received over 200 applications from candidates both regionally and internationally. Given the exceptional quality of applicants, the Federation is committed to a thorough selection process and will finalize its decision by the end of March, with an official announcement to follow.

As the Golden Jaguars prepare for their Gold Cup qualification the Federation remains focused on ensuring the best possible leadership for the national team, both in the immediate campaigns slated for 2025 and the long-term development of Guyana’s football.