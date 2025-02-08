Traffic Department engages public on road safety measures

IN a concerted effort to enhance road safety and reduce traffic-related incidents, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department has recently conducted a series of educational lectures targeting various road users across the country. These initiatives align with the national road safety theme, “Do the Right Thing,” and emphasise the shared responsibility of all citizens in ensuring safer roadways.

On the night of Wednesday, February 5, 2025, between 10:30 PM and 10:45 PM, Regional Traffic Ranks engaged patrons on Thomas Street, Kitty. The following night, between 12:50 AM and 1:05 AM, a similar session was held on Durban Street. Discussions during these sessions covered critical topics, including: The importance of wearing brightly coloured clothing at night to enhance visibility; the dangers of alcohol consumption while using the road at night; the necessity of wearing safety helmets; proper kerb drill techniques; the risks associated with overloaded minibuses and standard operating procedures (SOP) to follow when involved in accidents.

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 9:25 AM, a lecture was conducted for drivers at the Brickdam Traffic Office. This session expanded upon previous topics and introduced additional subjects such as: The consequences of loading minibuses outside designated parks; the use of indecent language in public places; the importance of vehicle examination before driving; regular maintenance of motor vehicles; consistent use of seat belts while driving; avoiding the playing of loud and vulgar music; adherence to dress codes for drivers and conductors; understanding road markings and drawings; application of the “Five Cs” (Care, Caution, Consideration, Courtesy, and Common Sense) when driving and the principles of defensive driving.

Further extending their outreach, the Traffic Department held discussions with motor lorry drivers along Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara, and at Orangestein Super Mix Inc. on the East Bank Essequibo. Topics addressed included: Zero tolerance for speeding; prohibition of alcohol consumption while driving; the “Five Cs” of driving; ensuring all materials in the lorry’s tray are covered; no tint on the front windscreen; giving priority to pedestrians at crossings; driving within required speed limits; daily vehicle checks before driving; proper maintenance of motor vehicles; wearing of seat belts; covering of sand and other materials when driving on roadways; use of LED lights on vehicles and ensuring tailgates are closed at all times.

These sessions provided a platform for drivers to raise questions and concerns, which were promptly addressed by the officers.

Further, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing pedestrian safety, the GPF Traffic Department, in collaboration with crew members from the Ministry of Public Works, repainted a pedestrian crossing along Victoria Public Road, East Coast Demerara, on Thursday, February 6, 2025. This initiative aims to provide clear directives for pedestrians when crossing the road.

These recent activities are part of a broader strategy by the GPF to promote road safety through education, enforcement, and community engagement. In late January 2025, the Traffic Department conducted extensive awareness sessions, enforcement activities, and community outreach across various regional police divisions. These efforts included traffic awareness sessions in 15 locations, underscoring the department’s dedication to fostering safer road environments nationwide.

The GPF continues to urge all road users to adhere to traffic laws and adopt safe practices to reduce accidents and fatalities on Guyana’s roads.